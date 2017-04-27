AIMCAL Marketing Excellence Award 2017 to Uflex for 3 Dimensional Slide to Close Zipper Bag with a Side Gusset Handle

Association of International Metallizers, Coaters & Laminators (AIMCAL) conferred the Marketing Excellence Award 2017 (in food category) to the 3 Dimensional Slide to Close (STC) Zipper Bag with a Side Gusset Handle that Uflex Limited manufactured for Samaa Basmati Rice.

The award ceremony was held on the sidelines of AIMCAL’s Annual Meeting at Orlando on 26 April as a part of International Converting Exposition (ICE) 2017.

The eminent Jury comprising a team of independent, nonaffiliated associates selected from diversified market areas particularly noted the superior aesthetics and functionalities of the packaging entry by Uflex that makes it stand out and rise above the clutter.

3 Dimensional Slide to Close Zipper Bag with a Side Gusset Handle for rice packaging has a premium matte finish. The pack is rotogravure reverse printed in High Definition with 8-10 colours using Toluene Free Poly Urethane Inks for a striking shelf appearance.

The shape of the pack has been designed for optimizing space utilization on the expensive retail shelf where every square inch counts. The side gusset comes fitted with a handle further spelling immense ease of carrying for the end-user.

5 distinct panels that comprise the entire pouch offer immense branding opportunities to the marketer on all sides. The transparent side gussets allow the end-users to see the product packed inside that further evokes immense consumer interest at the point of sale (POS) in terms of visual appeal so that they are able to make an informed choice. The side gusset handle in no way occults the branding and offers all round visibility to the package.

In an official statement issued soon after the award ceremony, Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi, Chairman and Managing Director, Uflex Limited said, “The real verdict about the packaging, particularly in the FMCG space always comes from the end-user. At Uflex our R&D team works in absolute tandem with the client to come up with packaging designs that evoke a ‘WOW’ at the point of sale (POS). An efficient packaging design enhances the overall consumer experience, in turn, adding value to the business of our clients globally. This is truly gratifying. I am humbled by this conferral by AIMCAL.”