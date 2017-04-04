AG&P (Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Company), the global leader of infrastructure solutions, today announced two standardized modular products for the LNG supply network that will drive down costs, accelerate schedule and enable last-mile delivery to LNG demand centers scattered across Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Caribbean.



Speaking at Gastech 2017, the company presented designs incorporating standardized equipment to deliver a scalable LNG delivery platform and a fit-for-purpose, onshore modular regasification unit. These ‘plug and play’ packages, based on standard solutions, are built in AG&P’s dedicated, state-of-the-art, 150-hectare modularization facilities which helps speed delivery times and significantly reduces the cost of customized engineering and project man-hours while increasing productivity and quality. Cost-effective and built for transportation across the world, AG&P believes these off-the-shelf products have the potential to bolster the small and mid-scale LNG market. Key benefits include:



Scalable LNG delivery platform Onshore modular, standardized regasification unit AG&P has focused on optimizing the storage and marine design to drive cost efficiencies and adoption

Selection of shallow draft barge design and conventional vessel hull design allow for fixed cost hull construction over a scalable range, typically: Platform 1: 4,000 to 8,000m³ capacity for shallow water delivery Platform 2: 6,000 to 16,500m³ for open water delivery Utilizes identical hull design and equipment from 6,000, 7,500,10,000 up to 16,500m³

Products utilize existing GTT hull designs specifically configured to optimize membrane tank configuration

Geometrical membrane tanks are standardized which reduces re-engineering costs

Detailed designs are completed by AGP/GET, integrating standardized equipment/technologies and prefabricated in our manufacturing facilities in Manila, Philippines,

All kits, including accommodation fitments and bridge equipment are standardized packages Modularized and pre-commissioned in our state-of-the-art facilities in the Philippines

Each unit consists of: TEMA NJN plate and tube exchanger utilizing indirect glycol/water heat transfer Uses configuration of 125mmscfd process train, typically, in 250mmscfd modularized package

Each individual 250mmscfd module consists of: High-pressure pump Tube and shell exchanger Boil-off gas (BOG) recondenser HIPPS ESDV/F&G/CAMS Central control room (E-house)

Off module equipment or shared utilities consisting of: Glycol water plate exchanger circuit BOG compressor LP booster pumps

All equipment is purchased utilizing an in-house approved vendor list Allows competitive pricing based on standard product requiring no re-engineering Enables shorter procurement times based on standard product

Typical schedule -12 months ex-works



“While there is increasing preference for small-scale and mid-scale LNG solutions in emerging economies like Indonesia and India, uptake remains slow with few projects underway. Standardization and modular solutions will be the circuit-breaker that will bring projects online, enabling the switch to LNG as a clean and affordable energy source,” said Mr. Albert Altura, President AG&P.

“AG&P is combining its modularization capabilities and unique alliances with engineering and technology partners to provide the complete spectrum of infrastructure assets that enable LNG distribution and last-mile delivery. Serving as a single point of contact for customers across the LNG value chain, we deliver a whole terminal and sell tolled gas to power plants, mines, bunker fuel operations, transportation fleets, cold storage and other industrial applications,” added Mr. Albert Altura.

AG&P has a long and successful track record of delivering pragmatic solutions for the oil and gas industry with expertise in LNG. It is only one of three companies worldwide to have a global technical and licensing agreement for membrane tank design from the French giant, GTT. In addition, AG&P owns a major stake in GAS Entec, the leading Korea-based engineering firm and has entered a joint venture with Risco Energy Group of Indonesia.