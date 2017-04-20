Source : Frost & Sullivan Thursday, April 20, 2017 1:31PM IST (8:01AM GMT) Adoption of New Platform and Fuel Strategies by OEMs Expected to Disrupt the Indian Passenger Vehicle Market Modular platforms will enhance product value, reduce development timelines, and improve sustainability, leading to increased growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan’s Mobility team Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Frost & Sullivan’s research report on “Vehicle Platforms and Fuel Strategies of Car Manufacturers in India” provides a strategic overview of the powertrains and platforms in the Indian PV market with forecasts by platform, type of model, engine type, fuel type, and OEM until 2023. The insights include actionable recommendations to enter this segment and increase market size. The Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market is rapidly evolving as key global and regional original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) change vehicle platform and fuel strategies to leverage opportunities. For instance, the high-cost impact on diesel engines is compelling manufacturers to focus on the hybrid and petrol powertrains. Modular platforms will disrupt the market by reducing product development time to 12 – 15 months, resulting in faster model launches and higher product competitiveness and value. During 2016–2023, approximately INR 21,300 crore is expected to be invested by the top eight OEMs to develop and enable modular platform capability in Indian markets.



“New product launches will be crucial to gain market space in the sub-compact, sports utility vehicle (SUV), compact and mini segments,” said Sistla Raghuvamsi, Research Analyst, Mobility Practice (Automotive & Transportation), Frost & Sullivan. “The savings achieved through platform modularity will enable car manufacturers to enhance vehicle features. This is expected to boost mild hybrid technology in the existing engine portfolios of OEMs.”



“Quality control and part warranty issues, new technology localization, and cost optimization of hybrid technology will be significant challenges facing OEMs,” noted Raghuvamsi. “Manufacturers are expected to address these through advanced quality control systems and partnerships with Tier I companies to set up R&D centers and design various components and subsystems.”



The rapidly evolving market will offer opportunities to various stakeholders such as: Tier I companies: Collaborative R&D with Tier I companies will increase, which will help in developing modular systems, such as infotainment, instrument clusters and navigation systems, to cater to OEM requirements in various car segments.

Skill development initiatives: Opportunity for car manufacturers to collaborate with governments and educational institutions to enhance the research and development capability.

Engineering Service Companies: OEMs will seek third-party benchmarking to enhance regional modules in vehicles.

Quality Control Equipment: Demand for advanced quality control technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, will boom. "Savings from platform modularization will fuel investments in new technologies which are vital for product differentiation in the next 10 years. Modular infotainment systems, powertrain improvements, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), instrument clusters and connected car technologies are key focus areas for OEMs to increase the average vehicle selling price and profit margins", concluded Raghuvamsi. "Furthermore, platform modularity is also likely to decentralize new product development departments and empower regional offices of car manufacturers to design and develop products specific to regional requirements through plug and play of modules."

