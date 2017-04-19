ACTL Partners with Konoike Transport to Form Trac1 Logistics

Associated Container Terminals Ltd. (JOSHI GROUP), a pioneering Indian Logistics company has inked a partnership with the Japanese Logistics Company, Konoike Transport. Both the well-known majors in this field are forming a Joint Venture called JKTI (Joshi Konoike Transport and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.), which has obtained license for running private container trains in India, and shall operate under the brand name Trac1 Logistics. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a wide spectrum of services, the expertise of both the companies will further strengthen their foothold and scope of services for customers, in India.

ACTL prioritizes customer satisfaction as a part of its core strategy and this partnership will play a critical role in providing an overall seamless logistics experience. ACTL will now offer all the services of the value chain through a single window.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. RR Joshi, Chairman of ACTL said, “We believe this is a win-win relationship as both partners are committed to having a customer-centric approach in our business. We at ACTL, believe in building long term relationships with customers and all our stakeholders. With this association, we aim to further emphasize on the core ethics of this business which include punctuality, safety and innovation and these together will be the hallmark of our operational excellence.”

Mr. Tsuji, Chairman of Konoike Group said, “We are extremely happy to partner with ACTL here in India. We will be delivering quality services in Logistics. Both companies are professionally run companies with a focus on serving our customers to their utmost satisfaction and have a strong commitment to develop sustainable practices. This unique partnership will replicate in logistics, the stupendous Japanese success hitherto on the manufacturing side in India.”

Hiroyuki Hosoda, Chairman of Parliamentary Association for the Friendship between Japan and India said, “Hearty congratulations to both the companies for this joint venture. During the recent years, economic development in India has been remarkable with the increase in economic growth rate of more than seven percent this year. Looking at the phenomenal growth of economic development in India and the focus on strengthening railroad networks, we are confident that this association will further strengthen economic relationships, friendship and goodwill between the two countries.”

Japan has been contributing in various flagship FDI projects in India and with this partnership, the collaborative framework will now extend into the logistics and services side as well. Both parent companies have a proven track record for service levels in highest international standards. Their visibility, along with good quality of service is what will differentiate them.