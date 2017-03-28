Source : Plush+ Public Relations Tuesday, March 28, 2017 12:40PM IST (7:10AM GMT) YEH HAI INDIA Motion Poster Unveiled Digitally Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Makers of ‘Yeh Hai India’ on Monday morning released their first motion poster on digital platforms after releasing it at a gala event in Jaipur on Sunday evening. Makers of 'Yeh Hai India' on Monday morning released their first motion poster on digital platforms after releasing it at a gala event in Jaipur on Sunday evening.



The motion poster shows beautiful imagery of Taj Mahal, India Gate and Red Fort with a voice over saying that 'It’s not a Joke to run the world's largest democracy. You just think how this nation is running.’ It’s very obvious from film's first motion poster that 'Yeh Hai India' is a film which will depict our country in a new light.



The event in Jaipur was commenced with the director, Lomharsh introducing DLB Films and giving us a brief insight into the upcoming critically acclaimed movie. The film was very much appreciated by the CBFC which is otherwise always known for its negative remarks always.



The event also witnessed a number of personalities in the crowd, Ashok Parnami, Ex-Mayor of Jaipur, Ashok Lahoti, Mayor of Jaipur, etc; who unveiled the poster and followed by the motion poster launch of the film by the Jaipur Media.



"Indian culture is one of the oldest and people from all over the world come to India to learn and explore the Indian culture. We Indians need to embrace the fact that we are very lucky to be a part of this culture” said LomHarsh.



The lead cast Gavie Chahal walked onto the stage, receiving some cheers. “It's amazing to be received like this, especially by the audience, it’s them who matter the most in the end."



Deana who couldn't make it to the event said in a statement, "It was a great event. I couldn't make it because of prior commitments but I kept a close tab on it. Furthermore, I've been receiving some great response from my friends and family. It feels awesome to have worked with such a talented crew, specially in a movie which sends out such a strong message."



Yeh Hai India is a movie vividly based on the observations made by the writer during his travel to several countries. On a wider perspective, it covers the thoughts and opinions of people about India.



The movie critically touches the issues faced by our country and the perplexity the country has to go through to overcome them.



Yeh Hai India is a movie vividly based on the observations made by the writer during his travel to several countries. On a wider perspective, it covers the thoughts and opinions of people about India.

The movie critically touches the issues faced by our country and the perplexity the country has to go through to overcome them.

The movie is written and directed by Lomharsh starring Gavie Chahal and produced by Mr. Sandeep Choudhary.

