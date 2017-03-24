WNS Launches Brandttitude™

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced the launch of WNS BrandttitudeTM – a cloud-based business intelligence analytics platform designed to track brand performance, understand customer behavior and perceptions, and identify buying patterns. This state-of-the art platform provides multi-dimensional insights across complex and disparate data sources. BrandttitudeTM enables clients to carry out exploratory data analysis, perform predictive modeling and generate self-service analytics.

“For clients to propel their businesses forward, they must be able to translate massive amounts of data into meaningful and useful business intelligence. Consolidating, managing and analyzing available information is an increasingly complex process,” said Keshav Murugesh, WNS’ CEO. “Organizations today need a real-time solution that leverages technology, analytics and deep domain expertise to generate actionable and reliable business insights. The WNS BrandttitudeTM platform enables clients to better understand their end-customers, compare themselves to key competitors, and take smart, data-driven actions to transform their brand performance.”

BrandttitudeTM is powered by an advanced, scalable analytics platform that integrates data from disparate sources and compares information against a comprehensive library of KPIs configurable to different industries. For example, for the retail and CPG industries, the platform unifies data from market research and surveys, retail store audits, channel data, shipment data and many other sources.

WNS’ analytics practice currently has over 2,200 data scientists, researchers and domain experts, providing analytics work for more than 75 global businesses spread across verticals. WNS provides a broad spectrum of analytics products and services including big data, business intelligence and reporting, machine learning, research, marketing, social media, risk, fraud, claims, and customer relationship management. WNS has been recently recognized with two Stevie awards for its social media analytics platform (SocioSEER), and Interactive Data Enabled Analytics (IDEA) suite of solutions. The WNS Analytics practice is complemented by a robust R&D center, focused on innovation and emerging technologies.