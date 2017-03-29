Source : Videocon d2h Ltd. Wednesday, March 29, 2017 5:31PM IST (12:01PM GMT) NASDAQ:VDTH(NASDAQ:VDTH) VIDEOCON d2h Signs Partnership with SONYLIV for its HD Smart Connect Set Top Box Both the companies have agreed to enter a long-term strategic partnership to provide 18 million subscribers of Videocon d2h with a superior content experience Mumbai, Maharashtra, India VIDEOCON d2h signs partnership with SONYLIV for its HD Smart Connect Set Top Box. This partnership enables Videocon d2h’s HD Smart Connect Set Top Box customers to access a seamless broad selection of content available on SonyLIV app. Videocon d2h, the fastest growing DTH service provider in India has signed deal with SonyLIV for its HD Smart Connect Set Top Box. This partnership will enable Videocon d2h’s HD Smart Connect Set Top Box customers to access a seamless broad selection of content available on SonyLIV app.



SonyLIV which is the first premium Video On Demand (VOD) service by Sony Pictures Networks’ (SPN) will enrich Videocon d2h’s customers with an array of movies, strong line-up of events across all sports, shows, music, TV Shows and much more.



SonyLIV can be accessed through all Web Apps button on Videocon d2h’s HD Smart Connect Set Top Box. The Smart Connect Set Top Box works on connectivity management platform to deliver a variety of connected services that leaves the customer with wide choice for entertainment.



HD SMART Set top Box (Connected Set top box) converts any existing TV into a Smart TV besides showing you 650 Channels & services in High Definition and Standard Definition. The DTH service allows one to watch their favourite channels in SD and HD, the Connected set top box allows one to browse content from applications residing on STB. These Applications will enhance the pleasure of accessing content on a bigger screen thus making it a family event rather than solo watching on a smaller screen. HD Smart Set Top Box will work as a tool for personalization, engagement and new customer experiences and with internet connectivity, one can convert one’s TV into a smart TV using it.



Mr. Saurabh Dhoot, Executive Chairman Videocon d2h said, “We are delighted to partner with Sony LIV. This collaboration would strengthen the entertainment apps available on our HD Smart Connect and provide our customers with a large range of entertainment.”



Mr. Anil Khera CEO Videocon d2h said, “Our partnership with Sony LIV is yet another step towards creating the highest-quality consumer experience. Innovative products like HD Smart Connect and rich entertainment content available delights next generation users. Our focused approach strives for delivering exceptional content and customer delight.”



Mr. Uday Sodhi, EVP and Head – Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd, said, “We are pleased to partner with Videocon d2h to enable seamless access to our broad selection of superlative entertainment content for its customers. Through this synergistic association, we will be entertaining and engaging the audience with the rich content portfolio that SonyLIV showcases. The partnership allows us to deliver a superior entertainment experience to Indian audiences across genres and multiple screens, and live up to our brand promise of ‘We LIV to Entertain’.”



Videocon d2h has prided itself in presenting its subscribers with a robust line-up of more than 650 Channels & services in High Definition and Standard Definition, including a host of regional channels. It offers a wide range of active services like smart services including Smart English, Smart Games. The other active services include d2h Hollywood HD, d2h music, d2h spice, d2h cinema in both Standard Definition and HD, etc.

