Sugee Group Launches Sugee Sadan on Auspicious Day of Gudi Padwa

Mumbai-based Sugee Group one of the fastest growing real estate group is to hand over keys to its tenants and home buyers on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. The charming 20 floored residential building, Sugee Sadan, is located at Dadar-Prabhadevi Junction. The property is centrally located and conveniently connects with suburban Mumbai. The property is ready 4 months prior to the promised date.

Sugee aims to offer its occupants an unmatched living experience and a lifetime of happiness. The upscale project in midtown Mumbai has contemporarily crafted sea view apartments. With a configuration of 1, 2.5, 3 & 4 BHK apartments, Sugee has given high-end features along with beautified landscape area at the entrance.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Mr. Nishant Deshmukh, Managing Director, Sugee Group said, “We are extremely delighted to hand over the keys to our valued customers on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa. Understanding the current scenario where many redevelopment projects are stalled in the city for various reasons, Sugee Group has been able to win the trust amongst the landlords and the investors by not only completing the project before time but also giving possession with OC as per RERA guidelines. This year, we plan to announce 15 new projects in the city.”