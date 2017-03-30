Source : Spawake Thursday, March 30, 2017 12:50PM IST (7:20AM GMT) Spawake Announces Launch of Revolutionary Skincare Products New Delhi, Delhi, India Launched in India by KOSÉ Corporation, one of the largest beauty and cosmetic companies of Japan, ‘Spawake’ brings its consumers one step closer to revolutionary two new products – Spawake Moisturising 2-in-1 Foam Cleanser & Spawake Whitening Ultra Fresh Gel Cream. Launched in India by KOSÉ Corporation, one of the largest beauty and cosmetic companies of Japan, ‘Spawake’ brings its consumers one step closer to revolutionary two new products – Spawake Moisturising 2-in-1 Foam Cleanser & Spawake Whitening Ultra Fresh Gel Cream.



Based on the concept of refreshing and revitalizing the skin for a fresh, after-spa glow, Spawake product portfolio which currently includes 18 product variants & 30 SKU’s is marketed at women living in urban areas. Reminiscent of Japan, all the products contain an extract of Japanese kelp (Laminaria Japonica) and sea salt, which are commonly used marine cosmetic ingredients. By protecting one’s skin against UV rays, drying and the harmful effects caused by environment, the products cater to women fighting daily environmental stress.



‘Spawake Moisturising 2-in-1 Foam Cleanser’, that works as a double cleanser in one go – 1. A daily face wash 2. Light makeup removal. It is an oil-free foaming cleanser enriched with SEA MINERALS that instantly creates a light, airy foam to lift away impurities, excess oil and light makeup in one step. The foam cleanser will result in thoroughly cleansed and refreshed skin that is moist and non-sticky without any tightness, revealing a luminous glow.



‘Spawake Whitening Ultra Fresh Gel Cream’, a whitening daytime moisturizer with feathery touch and SPF15/PA+ that drenches skin in refreshing moisture while protecting against harmful UVA and UVB rays. This fast absorbing formula that is formulated with silky powder, wraps skin in pure comfort, infusing it with Vitamin C and Vitamin B3 to reduce dark melanin production and Algae Extract to protect from sun damages. Your skin appears clear, luminous and feels comfortable throughout the day.



Commenting on the launch of the new products, Mr. Takashi Nomura, Director & CEO, KOSE Corporation India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are very happy to announce the launch of our new products that are revolutionary and have been made after extensive research. They have especially been made to address the skincare problems of Indian women that they are facing currently – over dryness while using cleansers or not applying moisturizers in summer season to avoid skin greasiness. With infusion of Japanese technology, sea ingredients and fruity floral fragrance we are able to launch products that will cater to these needs and will help bloom the beauty of Indian women.”



Bollywood actress Neha Sharma, Spawake’s new brand ambassador, comments on the new product launch saying; “Spawake has come up with great products like the instant absorbing feathery touch moisturizer and a quick action double cleanser that will make our skincare regime less complicated and more effective.” She added, “I love the way Spawake brings the international features in all the products they launch while catering to our daily skincare needs.” To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

