Source : Somany Ceramics Limited Thursday, March 23, 2017 5:08PM IST (11:38AM GMT) (BSE:531548) Somany Ceramics Ltd. Continues its Network Expansion, Launches Flagship Showroom in Suburban Mumbai Mumbai, Maharashtra, India India's largest ceramics company, Somany Ceramics Ltd., inaugurated their state-of-the-art exclusive showroom to display its innovative Tiles, Sanitaryware & bath fittings products in Borivali West, Mumbai today. The store named Shah Decor is strategically located in the heart of suburban Mumbai at 105, Neelkanth, S.V. Road, Borivali (West), Mumbai. It was inaugurated by Mr. Sanjay Kalra, President – Sales & Marketing, Somany Ceramics Ltd.



The new showroom boasts of the brand's top offerings and is designed with an open floor plan to help consumers to easily navigate and find desired products across various categories. It provides the brand with an increased proximity to end, commercial and professional consumers of Suburban Mumbai. The showroom has a team of dedicated and highly trained personnel to ensure a hassle free and unmatched experience to the customers.



Speaking on the launch, Mr. Sanjay Kalra, President – Sales & Marketing, Somany Ceramics Ltd., said, “We are delighted to achieve yet another milestone in our growth story with the inauguration of this exclusive showroom in Mumbai today. Our growing network marks the increasing confidence that our customers and our investors have in the brand. We have an exciting year ahead of us as we are poised to launch several innovative new products across markets in India.”



He further added, “Suburban Mumbai is an important market for us as this part has witnessed a substantial rise of real estate projects. With the inauguration of this showroom, we aim to further strengthen our foothold in the area and capitalize on the growing demand for quality ceramic products and bathroom fittings.”



With all the product lines featured in this new Somany Exclusive showroom, customers are able to grasp the wide array of Somany Ceramics products available for the whole bath space, from tiles to faucets to sanitaryware, shower systems to smart toilets and much more.



With this expansion, the company promises to continue with its expansion plan this year by launching more than 200 showrooms comprising of franchisee stores and company owned experience centers across the country by end of 2017.

