Source : Somany Ceramics Limited Friday, March 24, 2017 3:00PM IST (9:30AM GMT) (BSE:531548) Somany Ceramics Limited Inaugurates Exclusive Showroom in Hyderabad, Strengthens its Presence in Telangana An exclusive Somany Ceramics showroom offering premier tiles, sanitaryware and bath fittings Hyderabad, India Somany Ceramics Limited, one of the leading players in the Indian ceramic industry, today inaugurated its exclusive showroom, at conveniently located V L Marketing, 6-4-135/1, Near Aramgarh Railway Bridge, Hyderabad. The exclusive showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Sanjay Kalra, President – Sales & Marketing, Somany Ceramics Limited. Also present at the launch was Mr. John Kottayadi Mammem, DGM Somany Ceramics Limited.



The showroom offers the entire range of premium tiles, sanitaryware and bathroom fittings to the urbane customers in the city. Somany Ceramics is confident of the store’s resounding success as recent reports forecast that the real estate market will be steady owing to the rapid influx of expats and young working professionals due to the growing IT industry and improvement in infrastructure leading to increased connectivity inside the city.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Kalra, President – Sales & Marketing, Somany Ceramics Limited, said, “Telangana is a significant city for us as we have witnessed a considerable growth in demand from this region. With the launch of this showroom, we will further strengthen our position and cater to the discerning needs to the customers by offering an extensive range of tiles, sanitaryware and bath fittings. With growing base of the IT industry and government initiatives such as the impending Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, we anticipate a high growth for the real-estate sector and by extension the ceramics industry in the region.”



He further added, “Now with more than 10,000 plus touch points, we have created a well-consolidated network for our consumers and are continuously looking out to expand. This reflects our commitment to offer modern and aspirational products to our customers across India.”



Somany Exclusive showroom in Hyderabad has a team of committed and highly proficient staff to ensure efficient sale and timely service thereby warranting that the experience of purchasing Somany Ceramics products remains hassle free. The product categories include Ceramic Walls and Floor tiles, Polished Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Digital Tiles & Sanitaryware and Bath Fittings from the house of Somany. The showroom also offers a wide range of technology-enabled designs and applications in tiles and sanitaryware for all consumers including architects, contractors, builders, dealers, and end-consumers.



With the launch of this store in Hyderabad, the company continues with its strategic growth plan this year by launching more than 200 stores across the country by end of 2017.

