Shop CJ Tamil Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Shop CJ, Asia’s no.1 home shopping network has always set new benchmarks in shopping experience. The channel created a storm by launching its first ever regional channel Shop CJ Tamil in 2016. Shop CJ Tamil is a 24X7 home shopping channel with content specially designed and customized in Tamil language for shoppers in Tamil Nadu. Launched by Tamil superstar Trisha, Shop CJ Tamil completes one successful year this March and has reached out to11 million households in the past year to capture a solid viewership of 2 lakhs on a weekly basis in the Tamil market.

To celebrate the occasion of one successful year, Shop CJ Tamil is hosting a month long 1st year anniversary sale for its viewers. One of the offers included – ‘Buy 2 products and get Rs. 250 cash back points, buy 3 products and get Rs.500 cash back points up until the 14th March.’

Speaking on the occasion, Dhruva Chandrie, COO, Shop CJ said, “With the launch of Shop CJ Tamil channel, we stayed true to our vision of expanding the reach of teleshopping channel to regional audience as well. The channel is one of the major contributors to our revenue. For instance, we sold more than 1 million art silk and jacquard sarees in Chennai. With the success of our Tamil channel, we plan to launch a few more regional channels to increase our reach in Tier II and Tier III markets. Now we aim to build the momentum, continue offering our viewers amazing products at best prices and deliver a quintessential shopping experience at their doorstep.”

The launch of Shop CJ Tamil channel gave a boost to the overall business of Shop CJ with a 15% increase in revenue and not to mention, more than 100% YoY increase in revenue for Shop CJ Tamil. Over the past one year the brand associated with more than 250 brands. The channel has tailored products from across categories like digital, home appliances, women’s ethnics with brands like Spice, Videocon, Maharaja Whhitelin, Prestige, VLCC to name a few. With an array of products, there were few products that performed well in certain markets like 1 lakh juicer mixer grinders were bought in Coimbatore, women's western wear category fetched 2 lakh orders in Tiruvallur and many more such products across Tamil Nadu. Shop CJ Tamil has also proved to be a great platform for regional brands like Preeti and the channel has also been associated with some blockbuster movies like Rajinikanth’s Kabali to deliver great ‘infotainment’ over the past year. Watch this space for more milestones and a stellar shopping experience in 2018.

Watch out for some best products and great deals only on Shop CJ