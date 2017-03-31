Source : Brickwork India Friday, March 31, 2017 1:00PM IST (7:30AM GMT) Sangeeta Kulkarni, Co-founder and CEO, Brickwork India, has been Conferred with the Femina Women Super Achiever Award Bangalore, Karnataka, India Sangeeta Kulkarni, CEO and Co-founder of Brickwork India, has been honoured with the Femina “Women Super Achiever Award” at the 4th World Women Leadership Congress & Awards (WWLCA) – 2017 event held on 15th – 17th February at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, India. Sangeeta Kulkarni, CEO and Co-founder of Brickwork India, has been honoured with the Femina “Women Super Achiever Award” at the 4th World Women Leadership Congress & Awards (WWLCA) – 2017 event held on 15th – 17th February at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, India.



WWLCA (www.worldwomenleadershipcongress.org) identifies and celebrates outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by Women leaders that are reflected by the distinct innovations and initiatives brought in by them in various private and public sectors.



This award is a recognition for her outstanding vision, flair, acumen, professionalism and for demonstrating exceptional leadership and management skills and her contributions to the business world and society at large. The WWCLA program was chaired and directed by a distinguished jury of senior business leaders, researchers and academicians.



Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2005 when she co-founded Brickwork India. Brickwork enables large enterprises and small businesses to optimize their senior employees’ time, by freeing them up from routine and non-core tasks through their customized Executive Assistant services.



Under Sangeeta’s leadership, Brickwork has grown from a start-up to a 360 plus workforce, with a strong focus on business excellence and people practices. Brick-by-brick, she has built a global brand, catering to the diverse service requirements of clients located across 116 countries by implementing innovative business & people practices and strongly leveraging process and technology. Today Brickwork is the preferred service provider for Fortune 500 companies, SMBs and Start-ups in the US, Europe and Australia. Brickwork has received extensive global attention through 100 plus publications including, the New York Times best sellers, ‘The World is Flat’ and “The Four-Hour Work Week”.



Sangeeta is the recipient of “The Woman Entrepreneur of the Year (IT) – 2015” award instituted by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI); the “Shrama Saadhana Shining Star Award” 2015; the “Women Leadership Achievement Award- 2016” at the 3rd World Women Leadership Congress; and the “Most Promising Entrepreneur” award 2016 by Enterprise Asia.



She is passionate about contributing to society through CSR activities. As President of “Brickwork Pragathi Foundation”, she drives the employability training program for underprivileged youth to help them become economically independent.



Sangeeta is also Co-founder and Director of “Brickwork Ratings”, a credit rating agency, and an independent director of a listed company – Himmatsingka Siede Ltd. She holds a Master’s degree in Human Resource Education and is an alumnus of Boston University, USA. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

