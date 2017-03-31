Source : IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd Friday, March 31, 2017 3:55PM IST (10:25AM GMT) RPL (Apparel) Launched by IL&FS Skills in Poppys Knitwear Pvt. Ltd., Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu, India IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd (IL&FS Skills), a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation launched Recognition of Prior Learning programme for Sewing Machine Operators under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India at the premises of M/s Poppys Knitwear Pvt. Ltd. factory located at Padiyur village, outskirts of Tirupur industrial town, Tamil Nadu. IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd (IL&FS Skills), a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme for Sewing Machine Operators under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India at the premises of M/s Poppys Knitwear Pvt. Ltd. factory located at Padiyur village, outskirts of Tirupur industrial town, Tamil Nadu. The ceremony was attended by the senior management of Poppys Group of Companies along with the existing workers of the factory and Assistant Director, Textiles Committee.



Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which is a competency-based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude. RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance as the formal levels of education. The programme aims to impart skills training for existing workers to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce to the NSQF under PMKVY – RPL scheme. RPL focuses on enhancing the career/ employability opportunities of an individual as well as provide alternative routes to greater standards of living through skill enhancement. It also envisages to provide opportunities for reducing inequalities based on certain privileged forms of knowledge over others. It is a process of assessment of an individual’s prior learning to give due importance to learning as an outcome rather than learning as a process. The Project Launch Ceremony was focused upon the RPL project launch and commencement of first batch of training.



Dr. A. Sakthivel, Chairman, Poppys’ group of companies & Board Member of Apparel Made-ups & Home Furnishing Sector Skills Council (AMHSSC), was the chief guest of the event and Mr. Lakshmanan, Assistant Director, Textiles Committee was the guest of honour.



The program started with lighting of lamp by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour. In his welcome address, Mr. G. Somasundaram, South Zone Head – IL&FS Skills, briefed the audience about RPL training programme and highlighted the benefits for the trainees and the employer.



Dr. Sakthivel declared the launch of the RPL implementation in TN and delivered the key note address. He mentioned the initiatives of IL&FS in skills domain and the benefits to the industry and employees. He assured of all support to IL&FS Skills in RPL implementation. Mr. Lakshmanan highlighted the significance of the program to the potential trainees. He also informed on how industry could be better off by RPL kind of training that improved the technical and life-skills of the trainees.



The Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and TN Apparels Skills team led by Mr. J. Prem Kumar distributed the training materials kits to the trainees. Dr. Sakthivel also interacted with the SSC certified Trainers of RPL and enquired about the modules coverage for 12 hours training. He also interacted with some of the trainees registered for RPL trainees.



B. Sundar, Regional Coordinator (Karur Region) proposed the vote of thanks. The program was supported by Tamil Nadu IL&FS Skills team and Mr. Paneer Selvem, CEO, Mr Vijyakumar, Admin Manager, Mr, Rajamanikam, GM – HR of Poppys Knitwear Pvt. Ltd. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

