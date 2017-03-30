Source : IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd Thursday, March 30, 2017 6:17PM IST (12:47PM GMT) RPL (Apparel) Launched by IL&FS Skills in Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd, Karnataka Karnataka, India IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd (IL&FS Skills), a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation, launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme for Sewing Machine Operators under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Government of India at the premises of M/s Indian Designs Exports Pvt. Limited, factory located at Nagawara Main Road, Bangalore, Karnataka on March 10, 2017. IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd (IL&FS Skills), a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC), launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme for Sewing Machine Operators under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India at the premises of M/s Indian Designs Exports Pvt. Limited, factory located at Nagawara Main Road, Bangalore, Karnataka on March 10, 2017. The ceremony was attended by the management of M/s Indian Designs Exports Pvt. Limited, along with the existing workers of the factory and Senior Labour Inspector & Conciliation, Government of Karnataka.



Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which is a competency based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude. RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance as the formal levels of education. The programme aims to impart skills training for existing workers to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce to the NSQF under PMKVY RPL scheme. RPL focuses on enhancing the career/ employability opportunities of an individual as well as provide alternative routes to greater standards of living through skill enhancement. It also envisages to provide opportunities for reducing inequalities based on certain privileged forms of knowledge over others. It is a process of assessment of an individual’s prior learning to give due importance to learning as an outcome rather than learning as a process. The Project Launch Ceremony was focused upon the RPL project launch and commencement of first batch of training.



In his welcome address, Mr. G. Somasundaram, South Zone Head – IL&FS Skills, briefed the audience about RPL training programme and highlighted the benefits for the trainees and the employer. Mr. G.K. Kumar, Senior Manager, IL&FS Skills deliberated the brief of the project and how it will be implemented.



Mr. Dashtagir, Vice President – Production, Indian Designs declared the launch of the RPL implementation in Karnataka and delivered the key note address. Mr. Prasad V Deshpande. DGM – T&D, Indian Designs delivered the facilitation and highlighted the significance of the RPL for the potential trainees. He also informed that how industry could be better off due to RPL kind of training that improved the technical and life-skills of the trainees.



Mr. Veeresha B. Soft Skills Coordinator, IL&FS Skills proposed the vote of thanks. The program was supported by Karnataka IL&FS Skills team and Mr. G. S. Kantha, AGM HR, IDPL, Mr. Suryakantha, GM – HR & Admin, HR & T&D team of Indian Designs. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

