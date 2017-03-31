Mirabilis at Santacruz East, an Ozone Group and K Mordani Realty Joint Venture

The Ozone Group, headquartered in Bengaluru with an expanding presence in Chennai, Goa, and Mumbai, is South India’s biggest real estate player and one of Asia’s most promising realty brands. In the last 5 years, Ozone Group has delivered 5mn sq. ft. of real estate, with 15mn sq. ft under development and a further 20mn sq. ft. in the pipeline over the next 8 years. After sterling performances in delivering residential condominiums, row houses, villas, service apartments, hotels, resorts, business parks, SEZs and integrated townships, the Ozone Group set out to make its foray into Mumbai, the country’s financial capital.



In K Mordani Realty, the Ozone Group found the perfect partner for its maiden venture into Mumbai. With a passionate team at its helm, K Mordani Realty has delivered landmark luxury residential buildings in the posh suburbs of Khar, Santacruz, and Bandra. The spirit of K Mordani Realty is best summarized by the MD when he says, "By consistently delivering on our promises, we hope to challenge the norms of Indian realty, create our own benchmarks and become the touchstone of good living.”



Mirabilis at Santacruz East is not just Ozone Group’s debut in Mumbai, it is a project that aims to lay down the philosophy that sets the Group apart. Innovation, daring, youthful vigor, transparency, service, quality, and delivery; the cornerstones of every Ozone Group project is at display here.



Nestled in the heart of the commercial hub, BKC, Mirabilis introduces a first of its kind concept: Plug and Play homes. Believing that customer delight is the proudest outcome, Mirabilis provides state-of-the-art, fully-furnished, completely fared ‘smart’ living units, with all the conveniences of an up-to-the-minute lifestyle. Each apartment is pre-furnished, with fully equipped kitchen including cutlery and appliances like air-conditioners, televisions, microwave, hob & chimney and water purifier. Plug and Play Homes are walk-in, live-in homes, eliminating the stresses of setting up the house.



Ozone’s Mirabilis comprises 112 bespoke 1,2 and 3 BHK apartments with themes such as Retro, Contemporary style and Danish Minimal to choose from. Each theme carefully chosen to create a spatial experience for a modern family living in a city.



According to Mr. Srinivasan Gopalan, CEO, Ozone Group, “Strategically located, Mirabilis, offers dwelling units with unmatched amenities. Beautiful ready-to-move-in offerings at Mirabilis are fitted with world-class amenities bestowing the residents with convenient and tailored lifestyle. Ozone group is committed to provide a higher quality of life and redefining the standard of living through innovative real estate products. With Plug and Play homes we are all set to offer a world replete with indulgence and glitz. Our promotional schemes and deferred payment options will surely aid investments plans of potential buyers. Through these subsidized payment choices and flexi EMI plans, we look forward to bestow our buyers with easy payment options and bring them a step closer to fulfill their aspiration of owning a house in the Financial Capital.”



Bookings to Mirabilis are now open and the expected possession year is 2019.



