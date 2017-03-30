Mindteck Appoints Sanjeev Kathpalia as CEO and Managing Director

Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), a global technology company, announced the appointment of Mr. Sanjeev Kathpalia as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, and Mr. Yusuf Lanewala as Non-Executive Chairman, effective April 01, 2017. Mindteck’s Board of Directors cited that the determinant factor for separating the top two executive roles was made in keeping with its continuous improvement of corporate governance standards.



Mr. Kathpalia takes on the helm of steering the future growth of Mindteck. He is a seasoned strategist with over 35 years of global experience spanning executive roles in investment banking, manufacturing and business development. Most recently, Mr. Kathpalia served as a Senior Advisor for the Republic of Turkey – Prime Ministry, Investment Support and Promotion Agency of Turkey. Prior to this, Mr. Kathpalia was the Chairman of PDF Corporate Finance (a subsidiary of TAIB YatirimBank), a leading Istanbul-based M&A boutique focused on mid-market opportunities. He was also the CEO at TAIB YatirimBank, the first foreign owned investment bank in Turkey. Previous industry experience includes leading the supply chain and R&D divisions of an industrial manufacturing company (part of ETEX Group of Belgium), as well as supply-side management of consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd./Unilever Group.

Mr. Kathpalia holds an MBA from IIM Calcutta, and a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi.



Mr. Yusuf Lanewala remarked, “Sanjeev joins us at an important time in Mindteck’s 25-year history. His proven expertise, drive, strategic thinking and cross-cultural experience will help us spur growth and provide further value to our clients in the years to come.”