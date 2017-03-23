Source : L&T Technology Services Limited Thursday, March 23, 2017 9:55AM IST (4:25AM GMT) (NSE:LTTS)(BSE:540115) L&T Technology Services Unveils New Delivery Center for Leading German Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in Munich, Germany Center to cater to the company’s range of infotainment systems, hybrid models Munich, Germany & Bangalore, Karnataka, India L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure play engineering services company, inaugurated its new center of excellence dedicated for a leading German Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in Munich Germany, its fourth delivery center for the customer following R&D hubs in Mumbai, Bangalore and Mysore in India.



The Accredited Near Shore Center will provide engineering and R&D services for the company’s suite of infotainment consoles and its family of hybrid electric vehicles. The proximity to the said organization’s campus will enable L&T Technology Services to test a variety of solutions and offer services in real time.



“The newly launched near shore delivery center is a testament to our close engagement and partnership with a cherished customer. The center will leverage our deep domain expertise and engineering leadership in transportation technologies and offer unique opportunities to scale up existing projects and work on new ones,” said Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services Limited.



The delivery center will also be instrumental in hiring local talent and foster skill development for the youth in Munich region and Germany. Through LTTS' focus on automotive technologies, the center will propel the regional economy into the next phase of growth, delivering quality services, expanding workforce, and supporting major projects in the region through innovative engineering processes.

