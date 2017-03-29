Source : IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd Wednesday, March 29, 2017 5:10PM IST (11:40AM GMT) Launch of RPL (Apparel) Programme in MAS Akshya in Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh, India IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd (IL&FS Skills), a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC), launched Recognition of Prior Learning programme for Sewing Machine Operators under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India at the premises of M/s MAS Akshya factory located at Chintavaram, Chilakur, Nellore,Andhra Pradesh. IL&FS Skills Development Corporation Ltd (IL&FS Skills), a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC), launched Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme for Sewing Machine Operators under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India at the premises of M/s MAS Akshya factory located at Chintavaram, Chilakur, Nellore,Andhra Pradesh. The ceremony was attended by Managers of M/s MAS Akshya along with the existing workers of the factory.



Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which is a competency-based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude. RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance as the formal levels of education.



The programme aims to impart skills training for existing workers to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce to the NSQF under PMKVY RPL scheme. RPL focuses on enhancing the career/ employability opportunities of an individual as well as provide alternative routes to greater standards of living through skill enhancement. It also envisages to provide opportunities for reducing inequalities based on certain privileged forms of knowledge over others. It is a process of assessment of an individual’s prior learning to give due importance to learning as an outcome rather than learning as a process. The Project Launch Ceremony was focused upon the RPL project launch and commencement of first batch of training.



In his welcome address, Mr. G. Somasundaram, South Zone Head – IL&FS Skills, briefed the audience about RPL training programme and highlighted the benefits for the trainees and the employer. Mr. R. Purushotham, IL&FS Skills Regional Head – A.P. explained the RPL training implementation process in the workplace, the softs kill components, digital India module and the skill recognition after the training.



Mr. Chaminda, General Manager Production, MAS Akshya delivered the key note address and declared the launch of the programme. He also noted the importance of such training and the collaborative efforts of IL&FS. He assured the support required for the trainees during the implementation of the training.



Mr. Raju Head HR MAS Akshya deliberated on the Life Skill Training components and the benefits to the trainees. Mr. Venugopal, AGM – MAS Fabrics felicitated the event and underlined the long-term relationship between IL&FS Skills and MAS group of companies.



After addressing the audience, Mr. Chaminda, GM Production, Mr. Raju, AGM HR, Mr. R. Purushotham, AP State Head, IL&FS Skills and Mr. Haribabu Regional Coordinator – IL&FS Skills distributed the training induction kits to the participants. Mr. D. Srinivasalu, Regional Coordinator, IL&FS Skills proposed the vote of thanks.

