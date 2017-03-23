Source : ITShastra Thursday, March 23, 2017 4:32PM IST (11:02AM GMT) ITShastra Spins Off Healthcare Division To Meet Growing Demand Global firm prepares for increased need in customer care technology Mumbai, Maharashtra, India ITShastra, an international technology development and consulting firm, has created a new division, Cognota Healthcare Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., to focus on global healthcare technology and consulting. ITShastra, an international technology development and consulting firm, has created a new division, Cognota Healthcare Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., to focus on global healthcare technology and consulting.



“ITShastra has always offered the healthcare industry the technology and consulting services needed to ensure medical providers were compliant and able to maintain privacy while providing the best customer service possible,” said Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, CEO and managing director of ITShastra. “We are excited to spin off this division based on the current and growing demand for services in healthcare technology and consulting around the world.”



Dhanraj Bhosle will manage Cognota Healthcare as CEO of the company and focus on building an all-in-one service platform for the global healthcare industry. Bhosle has more than a decade of extensive experience in front-end sales, brand building and communications in healthcare ITeS, including government and non-government programs, clinical research, pharma consulting and drug discovery. He has been instrumental in several strategic initiatives with stakeholder engagement. Bhosle has also worked with many MNCs to stabilize and form their SBU and profit centers.



"The focus on healthcare has grown as more people want to take better care of themselves and have a better quality of life as they live longer," Bhosle said. "They are turning to their providers more to help them discover any current health issues and to develop plans to improve or maintain their health. This is in addition to the segment of the population that has illnesses that require continuous care. Both groups want and deserve an excellent level of service, and we give the medical industry the applications and systems to achieve it."

