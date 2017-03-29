Intertrust Acquires Assets of Kiora Media to Bring Trusted Content Delivery to Offline Audiences

Intertrust Technologies Corporation announced today that it has acquired the assets of Bangalore-based Kiora Media to expand the reach of its media distribution products. Founded in 2010, Kiora Media built a unique content distribution platform that allows service providers to reliably distribute media content in places with limited broadband infrastructure; this includes geographies with poor connectivity, on airplanes, trains, automobiles and remote retail applications.

“Kiora’s technology is an outstanding force extender for our media products suite,” said Talal Shamoon, Intertrust’s chief executive officer. “By using Kiora-based products, our customers can blanket the entire planet with exciting media offerings regardless of Internet coverage in a given location.”

Kiora’s secure content distribution solution includes a ready-to-deploy content appliance and publishing backend. Kiora’s content hotspot distribution platform is studio-approved and provides a seamless entertainment experience that avoids using 3G/4G bandwidth. Kiora’s micro cloud architecture instantly converts a telco’s WiFi zone into a content zone where users can acquire content without having to pay for expensive data plans.

The Kiora platform allows service providers, operators, system integrators and other stakeholders to quickly build a content delivery network (CDN) by deploying content hotspots. Once built, the network is fully capable of providing high-quality VOD and other value-added (VAS) services to the viewers without needing broadband bandwidth.

To learn more about Intertrust’s TV Connect Plans, visit: https://www.intertrust.com/events/event/tv-connect-london/