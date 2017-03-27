Source : Frost & Sullivan Monday, March 27, 2017 6:10PM IST (12:40PM GMT) Integrated, Comprehensive Digital Service Delivery Platform Critical for Effective e-Governance Frost & Sullivan as Strategic Partner to assist IndiaHub bridge the last-mile gap with its new digital platform Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Frost & Sullivan as the Strategic Partner to assist IndiaHub bridge the last-mile gap with its integrated digital service delivery platform that addresses the information and transactional needs of citizens and businesses in India While the idea of “Digital India” and “e-Governance” has gathered momentum, citizens and businesses in the country still continue to face tremendous challenges in accessing government information and services in a timely and effective manner. Zeroing in on the lack of efficient last-mile Government-to-Citizen (G2C)/Government-to-Business (G2B) services delivery, IndiaHub Egovernance Pvt. Ltd. (www.IndiaHub.com), in partnership with Frost & Sullivan, the global growth partnership and consulting firm, is expanding the reach of its integrated digital service delivery platform that addresses the information and transactional needs of citizens and businesses in India.



Currently, there are more than a thousand G2C/G2B service delivery platforms in India. However, these lack suitable infrastructure; relevant, easy-to-use content; and efficient services, performance, and interaction.



“Our vision at IndiaHub is to bridge this gap and ‘Simplify India’ by making all government data, information and services easily accessible to the common citizen on our digital platform,” stated Mipaandeep Singh, CEO and Managing Director, IndiaHub E-Governance Pvt. Ltd. (www.IndiaHub.com). “At the same time, we want to ensure that such services are delivered efficiently, transparently and reliably at affordable costs.”



Aroop Zutshi, Global President and Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Globally, shared economy principles and the proliferation of digital platforms are promoting greater transparency and people's empowerment. In this environment, government programs and projects can be made more effective by organizations that enable citizens' access to such initiatives. This will benefit both citizens and the government by bringing together these stakeholders and fostering higher levels of partnership in the future. We are pleased to welcome IndiaHub as a Companies to Action Growth Partnership (C2A GP) program partner, and look forward to working with the IndiaHub team in driving clarity and efficiencies in government-citizen-government interactions through digitization.”



For more information on Frost & Sullivan’s Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) and Companies to Action Growth Partnership (C2A GP) programs, or to connect with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders for a Growth Strategy Dialogue – a one-hour complimentary session, please contact Priya George, Corporate Communications, at [email protected].



As a Strategic Partner in this initiative, Frost & Sullivan will actively engage with IndiaHub exclusively to develop “Vision and Strategy,” “Brand and Demand,” and “Technology and IP.” Frost & Sullivan thought leaders and industry experts will provide guidance to IndiaHub in technical and business development, as well as help foster links with industry and funding agencies.



“Frost & Sullivan focuses on start-ups through its high-impact, practical and results-driven global programs – EDP and C2A GP,” noted Digbijoy Chakraborty, Director, Frost & Sullivan. “These value-based, synergistic growth partnership models facilitate strategic, training, operational and institutional support to start-ups in their entrepreneurial journey.”



IndiaHub’s digital platform covers a multi-point agenda. It collates information on government policies, benefits, and services; presents it in a clear, coherent and understandable way; simplifies processes and procedures; and makes access to government information faster and easier. It also has online services such as RTI filing and will creation, along with multiple service delivery approaches, spanning DIY, digital and real-time interactions. Through this platform, it seeks to make citizens more aware about the range of government services available to them.



IndiaHub’s digital platform is envisioned as more than just an information gateway and is designed to provide end-to-end service support from application to delivery, complementing online services with targeted offline transactional support. In an increasingly connected environment, digital platforms are key to ensuring that the benefits of government policies and schemes truly reach the intended recipients. With its comprehensive, forward-looking solution, its focus on the common person’s needs and its commitment to bridging the digital divide, IndiaHub is optimally positioned to unlock the growth potential inherent in e-Governance. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

