India’s Leading Participative Sports Firm Hosts Swift Devils Circuit in Delhi NCR

Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading participative sports firm hosted an adrenaline-pumping event, the ‘Swift Devils Circuit' in Delhi NCR which saw participation from over 8000 individuals. The event took place on Sunday – 19th March 2017 at Sector 98, NOIDA.



Swift Devils Circuit, one of the most innovative concepts of running introduced by Volano, is designed to encourage sports enthusiasts to stand together for a fit and active India.



Its unique model encourages camaraderie between runners as they tackle a running track interspersed with military-style obstacles, including high net walls, barbed wire and ice.



The day also saw participants of both gender winning the Legends Cup. Grand Prize – Maruti Suzuki Swift each. The male competitive category saw domination from Sanjay Negi from Bengaluru who won the six out of eight races this season and emerge as a winner. Whereas the competition in the women category was neck to neck between athletes from Mumbai & Chandigarh, in the end Ravinder Preet from Chandigarh took the Maruti Suzuki Swift home.



The biggest edition so far also featured two tracks, 1000m & 1200m specially designed for Children in the Bloomers (4-9 yrs.) & Junior (10-15 yrs.) category. More than 200 children participated and earned a medal for themselves.

Commenting on the event, Adnan Adeeb, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Volano Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “I want to dedicate the Delhi NCR Edition of the Swift Devils Circuit to the spirit of this city and to the indomitable attitude of all participants who signed up to enjoy an experience of a lifetime. We aim to make Devils Circuit a landmark race and will continuously engage with our Devil Slayers here to make it a bigger and better experience every year. We are also confident that we’ll receive a greater response with each passing year, thereby making the Swift Devils Circuit one of the most sought-after races in India. We would also like to extend our thanks to our amazing sponsors Maruti Suzuki swift, Apollo Hospitals and Playfish who are on a multi-edition journey with us and who make it possible for us to create this amazing engagement platform.”



A similar thought was echoed by Mr. R. S. Kalsi, Executive Director – Sales and Marketing Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.: “We truly believe in the potential of Devils Circuit and find tremendous synergies between our two brands. Swift Devils Circuit is designed to appeal to the young and Vibrant India. Brands like the Swift have a cult following among the youth and beyond. Our endeavour is to create platforms that allow young and aspiring Indians to break free from the mundane, explore newer avenues, innovate, and challenge their limits. With a focus on celebrating our customer performance, we feel the Devils Circuit is the right platform for this engagement and we shall work as a team towards a bigger and better future for both brands.”



The concept has grown popular among fitness enthusiasts as well as corporates seeking to build a healthy team spirit. Swift Devils Circuit enjoys participation from individuals across a diverse age group ranging from 16 to 70 years old. Designed for those across varying fitness levels, it allows everyone to test themselves in a highly challenging environment.



Swift Devils Circuit 2016-17 started its journey this season from Chennai in the month of September 2016 and with Delhi NCR on 19th March, concluded its journey after covering 08 cities in India. Undoubtedly now the biggest participative sports event with more than 35,000 participants across the 08 cities all over India and with the biggest Grand Prize Swift Devils Circuit has proved its mettle once again.