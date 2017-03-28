India Breaks Through to the Next Generation Programmatic TV Era

SureWaves MediaTech launches ‘Skynet’

Skynet is World’s First End-to-End Programmatic Television Advertising Marketplace

In a first for the global television industry, media convergence pioneer, SureWaves MediaTech today announced the launch of its pathbreaking Programmatic Television Advertising Marketplace – ‘Skynet’ . SureWaves’ new offering represents a paradigm shift in the world of television advertising. Programmatic advertising has been prominent in digital media and has proved to be highly efficient and accountable, but it has not been successfully implemented, end-to-end on television before.

Programmatic TV is data driven, technology-based empowerment of the planning, buying, measurement and optimization disciplines of traditional television advertising. Skynet is a first-of-its-kind Programmatic Television Advertising Marketplace that enables marketers to intelligently plan and efficiently buy audiences on broadcast TV channels, akin to digital advertising today. It offers media agencies the possibility of executing advertising campaigns on broadcast channels in a simple, systematic and accountable manner. Agencies on behalf of advertisers can use this platform to seamlessly plan and execute campaigns over a large spectrum of broadcasters.

Traditionally, television advertising planning has been a complex, time consuming process. Moreover, it has been difficult for planners to get instant data on their campaigns, thus prolonging the time for course correction. Skynet seeks to change that with robust technology using sophisticated planning algorithms that guarantee absolute and measurable implementation of a brands’ television campaign. BARC India is the Data Partner for Skynet, ensuring constant and accurate updates on viewership figures and trends. Skynet with its new age technology and far-reaching impact, has already seen widespread interest from leading media agencies in the country.

Mr. Rajendra Kumar Khare, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director – SureWaves MediaTech said, “SureWaves has been at the forefront of many technology-driven in the media industry. With Skynet, we are taking this to a whole new level, with a first-of-its-kind Programmatic Television Advertising Marketplace in the world. Skynet will prove to be the tipping point of the television advertising revolution.”

He added, “Skynet is built around the principles of simplicity, transparency and accountability. We believe Skynet will usher in a new era for broadcasters who will be able to monetize TV ad inventories more than ever and for agencies and brands, who will be able to use the medium of television to a potential never seen before. In current times, where digital advertising is gaining prominence and eating into traditional television advertising revenues, Skynet will be the catalyst to fuel further growth of broadcast television advertising industry. The new age Programmatic technology with its efficiency and ease of use can help television hold sway and continue its dominance, as the most preferred advertising medium.”