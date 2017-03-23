Go4hosting Comes Up with Exclusive Offers on Longer Period Subscriptions

Go4hosting, a brand of Cyfuture India (P) Ltd. – a premier data center service provider, today announced the exclusive offer with extended services for clients who enter into a contract for longer period, aiming to deliver additional value to the clients.

“This strategic move would build even more significant rapport with the customers, as we will be able to build relationships that will last long”, said Mr. Anuj Bairathi, CEO of Cyfuture India Pvt. Ltd., while announcing the schemes.

For every web hosting order for a period of 12 months, 16 months or 24 months, Go4hosting provide extended validity for all its services. Go4hosting is a brand of Cyfuture India Pvt. Ltd.

Here are the schemes:



Buy services for 12 months Get services for 18 months (extended services of 6 months) Buy services for 16 months Get services for 24 months (extended services of 8 months) Buy services for 24 months Get services for 36 months (extended services of 12 months)



Last month, Cyfuture India Pvt. Ltd. launched its third and the biggest ever datacenter in Noida with the facility named as Meghdoot. With capacity of over 1000 racks, this newly launched data center is Tier-III complaint ultra-modern and highly resilient, designed as per the International standards.

This would cater to the scaling demand of data center services, including Cloud and Server Hosting services, to its clients. The Company has been going through huge expansion plan on the back of a number of new client deployments, including its existing clients to lease space at both Jaipur and Noida data centers.

​​

“Customers looking for affordable data center services without compromising with the quality can make most of this enticing deal”, Mr. Bairathi said. These offers will be effective from April 2017.