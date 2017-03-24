Global Indian International School Donates SGD250,000 to Singapore’s Indian Community

Global Indian International School (GIIS) donates SGD 250,000 to Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA)

Global Indian International School (GIIS), one of Asia’s leading international schools, today donated S$250,000 (Two hundred and fifty thousand Singapore Dollars) to Singapore Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Tharman Shanmugaratnam on behalf of the Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA). The donation by GIIS, which has over 4,000 students, from Kindergarten to Year 12, in its three Singapore campuses, will be used to support SINDA’s tuition programmes and support India students’ educational pursuits in Singapore.

Mr Atul Temurnikar, Co-Founder of GIIS, handed over the cheque to DPM Tharman, the Chairman of SINDA, at a ceremony attended by SINDA trustees, executive committee members and senior board members from Singapore-based GIIS.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Atul Temurnikar, Co-Founder of GIIS, said, “Social responsibility is a pillar of GIIS’ ethos as an educational institution. Singapore is home to our headquarters and the country in which we have the highest student population. By helping the underprivileged, we are not only integrating with local society but also teaching our students to pay it forward. We are glad to be able to give these aspiring students opportunities to reach their full potential.”

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam said, “Many of those who are generous donors to SINDA themselves came from very humble backgrounds, and want to create new possibilities for many others. Helping others empower themselves is important not just for SINDA but for Singapore society. We thank GIIS for its efforts and SINDA will put these resources to very good use.”



SINDA is a self-help group for Singaporean Indians, who comprise approximately 9.1% of Singapore’s resident population of 3.93 million people. It emphasises education, youth achievement, family services and active collaboration, as part of the holistic progress of the Indian community. Its educational initiatives and tuition programmes are intended to improve the academic performance of Indian students across all levels.

