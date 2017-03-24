Source : Frost & Sullivan Friday, March 24, 2017 10:00AM IST (4:30AM GMT) Frost & Sullivan Unveils Top 50 Multi-billion Dollar Emerging Technologies that will Transform the World The insight delivers decisive strategic guidance and enables stakeholders to initiate transformational growth London, United Kingdom Frost & Sullivan’s global emerging technology, innovation & convergence practice, TechVision, is launching its 2017 analysis of the top 50 technologies that will energize industries and transform the world. Each of the technologies detailed in the analysis – Top 50 Emerging Technologies: Spawning Growth Opportunities of Strategic Imperative, represents an area of amplified R&D, intensified investments, increased IP activity, & tremendous market potential. Frost & Sullivan’s global emerging technology, innovation and convergence practice, TechVision, is launching its 2017 analysis of the top 50 technologies that will energize industries and transform the world. These 50 disruptive technologies, identified using a proprietary innovation index methodology, have the maximum potential to fuel global innovation, spawn novel products and business models, and drive commercial growth.



To speak to a Frost & Sullivan thought leader and pre-order the research, please visit: http://frost.ly/1hn “These top 50 technologies are like beacons that will guide the strategic moves of innovation-focused organizations and professionals in the next six to eighteen months. This annual flagship research from the TechVision team is the perfect vade mecum for strategic decisions on investments, market entry and growth,” notes Rajiv Kumar, Frost & Sullivan Senior Partner and Global Head of TechVision.



Key highlights of this analysis include:

Comprehensive Coverage of Innovation Epicenters through nine Technology Clusters, namely microelectronics; information and communication technologies; health and wellness, medical devices and imaging; sensors and instrumentation; chemicals and advanced materials; advanced manufacturing and automation; environment and sustainability; and energy and utilities, that represent the core of R&D and innovation activity today

through nine Technology Clusters, namely microelectronics; information and communication technologies; health and wellness, medical devices and imaging; sensors and instrumentation; chemicals and advanced materials; advanced manufacturing and automation; environment and sustainability; and energy and utilities, that represent the core of R&D and innovation activity today In-Depth Strategic Analysis of all 50 emerging technologies, including but not limited to, Mixed Reality, Immune Engineering, Tactile Imaging, ADAS, Smart Glass, EOR, Off-grid Desalination, Nano 3D Printing, Self-healing Materials, Biosensors, Wearables

of all 50 emerging technologies, including but not limited to, Mixed Reality, Immune Engineering, Tactile Imaging, ADAS, Smart Glass, EOR, Off-grid Desalination, Nano 3D Printing, Self-healing Materials, Biosensors, Wearables All-inclusive Distinctive Insights enabled by the daily research focus spread across numerous technologies, countries, organizations, applications, and industries

