Source : Jubilant Bhartia Foundation Tuesday, March 28, 2017 10:37AM IST (5:07AM GMT) Entries Open for Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY)-India Award 2017 Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, a sister organization of the World Economic Forum, in partnership with the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation announces opening of entries for the annual competition– Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) India Award 2017. The applications will be accepted till April 30, 2017. Interested candidates may submit the application form available at jubilantbhartiafoundation.com or can email the filled form to [email protected] or [email protected] .



The SEOY India Award promotes social entrepreneurs in India by recognizing organizations that work to promote inclusive growth and contribute to bring change in society through their entrepreneurial vision. The winner of SEOY India Award earns a chance to participate in the annual and regional meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF). These meetings offer unprecedented opportunities to engage with global decision makers from the public, corporate, media, academic, and civil society sectors.



2017 celebrates the eighth year of partnership between Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Jubilant Bhartia Foundation. Last year, Mr. Neichute Doulo of Entrepreneurs Associates (EA) from Nagaland was awarded the Social Entrepreneur of the Year India Award for his work in promoting entrepreneurship and peace building in north-eastern India by Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping of India in the presence of over 300 distinguished guests at a high-level celebration in New Delhi.

SEOY India Award- Selection Process Step 1: Assessment of applications key parameters of innovation, sustainability, reach, replicability and social impact. Step 2: Due diligence process- expert reviews, site visits, shortlisting of semi-finalists



Step 3: Selection of finalists basis the due diligence report



Step 4: Jury consisting of eminent professionals from different walks of life selects the winner



Step 5: Winners are announced at a high-profile event in New Delhi

The award celebrates and applauds leading social entrepreneurs and their ventures that implement innovative, practical and sustainable solutions to address poverty and the lack of basic services and resources in ‘Bottom of the Pyramid’ and ultra-poor communities (i.e. health, education, job creation, water, clean energy and access to information and technology). Social entrepreneurs develop a revenue stream through the sale of products, services, fees or develop key partnerships to stay sustainable. Quick Links:

Download the application form: SEOY India 2017

