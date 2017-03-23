Deltin Poker Tournament Powered by Adda52.com Returns in April with INR 2.25 Crore GTD

After the roaring success of DPT Feb edition that drew over 1200 entries, Adda52.com- India’s largest poker site and Deltin Royale- India’s largest and most luxurious casino have announced yet another exciting edition of the Detlin Poker Tournament (DPT). This time around, the tournament has upped the prize pool to a whopping INR 2.25 Crore and will be 6 days long starting from 19th April 2017.



With buy-in starting at only INR 15,000 for 15K Kickoff and 15K PLO, and increasing to a bankroll-testing INR 100K for DPT High Roller event, the upcoming DPT edition caters to the appetite of all poker players. The tournament will also host a Tag Teams Event for the first time in India which has been added seeing the trend in the poker industry. Interestingly, Deltin Poker Tournament also features INR 5,00,000 Leaderboard to reward top players for their superb performances across various events in DPT April.



The DPT April 2017 opens doors to players at Deltin Royale Goa with its DPT 15K Kickoff on 19th April at 7PM, which is a re-entry tournament that promises INR 20,00,000 guarantee. On 20th -22nd April, players can take part in Adda52 35K Main Event, a highlight event wherein players can enter the tournament over two days Day 1A (20th Apr) and Day 1B (21st Apr) and if a player busts on Day 1A, he/she can re-enter on Day 1B. The buy-in for this event is INR 35,000 and players can expect to win from a beefy INR 70,00,000 in the guaranteed prize pool. This will be followed by DPT 100K High Roller scheduled for 22nd and 23rd April. This is a freezeout tournament for high roller with a buy-in INR 100,000 and a hefty INR 1,00,00,000 in the prize pool guarantee.



The action continues with Tag Teams Event on 23rd April wherein each team comprises of 2 members, pays 1 buy-in and shares 1 chip bank. It will be a freezeout tournament featuring a buy-in of INR 30,000 and INR 10,00,000 in the prize pool. The DPT series culminates with 15K PLO on 24th April, with 2 re-entries and brings INR 10,00,000 in the prize pool for a nominal buy-in of INR 15,000.



Online Route to DPT April Events



Adda52.com is running online satellites to various DPT events, providing affordable alternatives to players to win seats into the DPT events. Between 20th March – 13th April, players can take part in Main Event Satellite for a buy-in of INR 1500 and win ticket to the 35K Main event. They can also play DPT 100K High Roller Satellite between 22nd March – 14th April. Up next, players would have a chance to compete in INR 7500 DPT Mega Satellites between 25th March- 15th April and win ticket to both Adda52 35K ME & 100K High Roller along with a comfy stay for 5 days / 4 nights (worth INR 10,000 on twin sharing). The biggest satellites take place on 21st and 28th March, 4th, 11th and 16th April wherein players can enter with a buy-in of INR 10,000 to win tickets to 5 DPT Events along with stay (6N/7D) and Flight.

Players can also take part in Step and Deadline Satellites starting with a buy-in of INR 150 and win tickets to various events of Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT).



The details and full schedule to the tournament can be found here.