Dell EMC Enhances Cloud Service Provider Partner Program Track, Builds Solutions Engineering Practice

Dell EMC enables service provider partners to transform their infrastructure, differentiate services, compete effectively

Investment in Dell EMC Partner Program with expanded Cloud Service Provider program track helps accelerate service creation, adoption and monetization

Specific engineering practice for state-of-the-art, validated service provider systems

Dell EMC announced an enhanced focus and investment in the varied service provider industry that includes communications service providers, cable multiple system operators, hosting/co-location providers, public cloud providers, vertical market cloud specialists, and consumer webtech providers. The effort includes an expanded service provider track in the Dell EMC Partner Program and a new solutions engineering practice.



As traditional enterprises shift investments to enable their Digital Transformation and cloud delivery models, they increasingly rely on modernized, flexible and agile service providers. Adapting to this shift, service providers increasingly turn to common infrastructure building blocks of compute, storage and networking for multi-cloud services to increase their operational agility, speed time-to-service delivery, raise customer satisfaction and build differentiation into how they manage and operate cloud services. These building blocks – whether from Systems Integrators, Network Equipment Providers or infrastructure providers – must meet the industry’s rigorous requirements and specifications.



Enhanced Cloud Service Provider Program Track



The Cloud Service Provider track in the 2017 Dell EMC Partner Program features an expanded go-to-market engine, anticipating significant scaling of the Dell EMC partner ecosystem. Participating partners can leverage the program to create differentiated cloud services, shorten time-to-market and accelerate time-to-revenue. Key investments demonstrating the renewed Dell EMC commitment include:



Strengthened partner compensation benefits including predictable revenue-based rebates and access to both earned- and proposal-based business development funds

Enhanced rewards for cloud resale partnering between participants in the Dell EMC Partner Program Cloud Service Provider and Solution Provider tracks

Increased Dell EMC sales and marketing investments that expand the available sell-with and sell-out resources on behalf of service provider partners globally and regionally

Dell EMC Service Provider Solutions Engineering Practice



To complement the partner program, Dell EMC is also investing in a global solutions engineering practice to produce a wide range of tested and validated systems for various service provider use cases.



The practice leverages Dell EMC’s industry-leading compute, storage and open networking solutions, providing industry-standard building blocks for deployment at any scale from the customer edge to hyperscale data centers. Customers can take advantage of Dell EMC Extreme Scale Infrastructure for tailored offerings, cloud-native architectural expertise and modular data center designs. The solutions integrate state-of-the-art, software-defined storage (SDS) and software-defined networking (SDN) from Dell EMC including ScaleIO and OS10 respectively, as well as SDS and SDN capabilities with partners. Dell EMC OEM customization capabilities and extensive partner ecosystem provide additional sourcing options to speed time to market.



This flexible infrastructure base is combined with virtualization, automation and orchestration software from various ecosystem partners and the Dell EMC Service Assurance Suite, yielding highly scalable and extensible cloud infrastructure. Service providers and their partners can leverage this infrastructure to host a wide range of workloads to modernize service delivery or support new service creation.



The service provider solutions engineering practice will focus initially on network functions virtualization (NFV) solutions principally for communications service providers.



For mobile operators, Dell EMC plans to introduce validated systems for virtual evolved packet core (vEPC) with Affirmed Networks and virtual IP multimedia subsystem (vIMS) with MetaSwitch Networks

Dell EMC also expects to introduce validated vCPE/SD-WAN systems with Versa Networks for modernizing enterprise network connectivity and virtual private networks



To complement these offerings, Dell EMC Services accommodates virtually any set of requirements at any scale. Service providers have the opportunity to partner with Dell EMC Services and build relationships that go beyond typical off-premise services. Using automated tools and its extensive knowledge of applications and the architectures on which they run, Dell EMC is uniquely suited to provide strategic recommendations for cloud solutions. This helps drive partner cross-sell opportunities and maximizes the return on investment of the Dell EMC technology being used to deliver public cloud services.



The Cloud Service Provider track in the 2017 Dell EMC Partner Program is currently active; and is expected to grow to well over 300 participating partners around the world

The enhanced Dell EMC Partner Portal is live now, providing a single point of access to all partner-related assets, benefits and services

The Dell EMC validated systems for service providers are expected to be available in the spring of 2017



Anil Sethi, Vice President, Channels, Dell EMC India

“Cloud, mobility, IoT, AI, VR, Big Data & Analytics are transforming the way businesses function across verticals such as Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT/ITeS, Telecom, Retail and Banking. Significant number of players in these verticals rely on cloud service providers to run their business operations. Considering the impact of workload of these technology trends on IT infrastructure of a cloud service provider, it is critical for them to transform their IT. With the launch of Cloud Service Provider Track as part of Dell EMC Partner program, we are enabling partners to leverage the program to create differentiated cloud services, shorten their time to market and revenue. We are also investing in a global solutions engineering practice to engage with service providers on transformative strategies and solutions. We strongly believe that partnerships will enable us to develop new cloud services for enterprises’ digital transformation journey.”



Sandeep Shirodkar, General Manager, Alliance and Service Provider Business, Asia Pacific and Japan at Dell EMC

“In a mobile-first and software-defined world, service providers in the India region need to shift away from the traditional ways of meeting customer requirements. Our goal is to help service providers digitally transform their operations and delivery models with modern internal infrastructures using common, scalable and flexible building blocks. With our deep knowledge of the service providers’ environments, business requirements and partners, we can deliver best-in-class solutions – from hardware to platforms to fully validated systems. With its enhanced focus on helping Service Providers sell – out their infrastructure and solutions on a dedicated, hybrid or shared models of consumption, Dell EMC delivers a competitive advantage to Service Providers enabling a win-win engagement for all stakeholders.”



