Cyfuture to Offer Cloud Services through CloudOYE

Cyfuture India (P) Ltd (formerly Cyber Futuristics) – a premier data center facilities – today announced to provide Cloud computing services through its subsidiary establishment CloudOYE aiming to offer specialized and improved services to their clients.



“Making CloudOYE as a dedicated Cloud computing services provider would immensely reduce the intricacies attached to multiple hosting platforms, while significantly improve quality of services,” said Mr. Anuj Bairathi, CEO of Cyfuture India, on the sideline of announcing CloudOYE as a separate entity.



Cyfuture India (P) Ltd., last month, added yet another feather to their wing by launching its third and the biggest data center in Noida (India) with rack capacity of over 1000. This newly launched data center is Tier-III complaint ultra-modern and highly resilient, designed as per the International standards. This would cater to the scaling demand of data center services, including Cloud and Colocation services, to its clients. The Company has been going through huge expansion plan on the back of a number of new client deployments, including its existing clients to lease space at both Jaipur and Noida data centers.



“By bifurcating CloudOYE as a host especially dedicated for Cloud computing services would attract customer looking for host specialized in Cloud,” Mr. Bairathi added.



Cloud computing is the hottest technology in the data center industry, growing exponentially since last few years, and is seen as the technology of future as well. Cyfuture is all set to tap the huge potential of Cloud computing. Currently, Cyfuture is amongst top 10 Cloud services provider in India with a revenue collection of Rs. 50 Crores in the previous fiscal and expects to touch Rs. 200 Crores mark by the end of fiscal year’ 2017-18.

“Our revenue collection has been growing by 30% annually for the last three years,” he further said adding, “With most companies moving towards the Cloud, we are seeing Cloud data center as the biggest segment. We’re experiencing a faster growth in the segment. Virtualization is happening,” he further added.