Content Marketing 2nd Most Important – Reveals DMAasia-Times Internet Study

Modern marketing can be advanced with insights of what worked in the past and what decisive leaders believe will work. Progressing this DMA journey to enable marketers dive deep into richer insights, the DMAasia today unveiled a comprehensive research & study around Marketing Trends for FY 2017-18.

The report has received inputs from 115 senior level CxO’s & CDO’s. The report is in collaboration with Times Internet who are also the research partner for the exhaustive study.



At the launch, Gulshan Verma, CRO Times Internet Limited & President of the DMAasia Insights Council said, “With this study our goal was to understand what the marketers were thinking and help them learn from their community. By speaking to over a 100 CMOs in the country, we realised that ultimately the core goals of marketing haven’t changed – reaching the consumer, engaging with them, and making them a loyal customer are still essential to all marketers. Digital will continue to be very important in the years to come to achieve these goals and what is interesting is the way marketers are approaching it. We hope this report will be useful to the marketing community.”



This report includes the rich insights of marketing leaders and peers to augment the growth of businesses in order to ensure success and stay a step ahead in the race. The key findings show an increase of 50-55% digital share in the overall marketing budget. This share is expected to rise up to 75% over the next two years. Also, a majority of marketing leaders revealed that social media plays a pivotal role in customer engagement.



Commenting on the release of the report, Vatsal Asher, Founder & CEO DMAasia stated, “The report reveals the contribution of digital platform in the overall marketing mix and shares an insightful roadmap for the coming years. Basis current trends & sentiments, this report aims to help businesses understand, analyze and make decisions by being an indispensable guidebook to sail through the abundant choppy marketing waters.”



The report highlights that social media marketing, content marketing, SEO, website and video are among the digital marketing initiatives that worked well in 2016 whereas video virality, agency output, influencer marketing, measuring ROI and mass media advertising did not. While customer engagement, content marketing, mobile first marketing and measuring marketing ROI are the areas to be focused and leveraged upon in 2017.



The study also yielded that 40% CMOs are not satisfied with the contribution of agencies as they do not manage to deliver in conformity with their marketing goals and growth prospects. Consequently, in house marketing asset creation movement is gaining momentum and will see surge over the next few years unless agencies reinvent their models.



To access the report please click on the link or paste it in your browser – http://marketing.timesinternet.in/