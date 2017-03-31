Source : WIPRO Friday, March 31, 2017 5:16PM IST (11:46AM GMT) NYSE:WIT(BSE:507685)(NSE:WIPRO)(NYSE:WIT) Wipro Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Transformation Consulting and Implementation Services 2016 Vendor Assessment East Brunswick, New Jersey, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Leader’ in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Transformation Consulting and Implementation Services 2016 Vendor Assessment (doc # US42020516, December 2016). Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Leader’ in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Transformation Consulting and Implementation Services 2016 Vendor Assessment (doc # US42020516, December 2016).



This study presents a vendor assessment of the 2016 datacenter transformation (DCT) consulting and implementation (C&I) services market through the IDC MarketScape model. The report included analysis of the 11 largest DCT systems integrators (SIs), with broad portfolios spanning IDC's research coverage and with global scale.



The IDC report states, “Buyers rate Wipro highly for leveraging resources globally, managing its staff turnover during a project's lifetime, and achieving clients' desired business outcomes. IDC rates Wipro highly in terms of its customer service strategy and for the range of its services portfolio.”



Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Global Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “The recognition by the IDC MarketScape is a reiteration of our commitment to deliver world-class datacenter and cloud services through the Wipro BoundaryLess Datacenter solution. We are well poised to enable the digital transformation journey of our clients by leveraging a combination of our technology prowess, domain expertise and digital capabilities.”



