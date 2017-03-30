Source : Hiranandani Group Thursday, March 30, 2017 4:32PM IST (11:02AM GMT) When you Buy a Home at Castle Rock, you Step into a Community of Luxury Housing: Dr Niranjan Hiranandani Mumbai, Maharashtra, India A landmark in Mumbai and arguably, India’s finest mixed-use integrated township, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai is the coveted residential address in Mumbai. Home to over nearly 6,000 families and spread over sprawling 250 acres, this neo-classical architectural marvel is synonymous with luxurious, comfortable and expedient lifestyle. A landmark in Mumbai and arguably, India's finest mixed-use integrated township, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai is the coveted residential address in Mumbai. Home to over nearly 6,000 families and spread over sprawling 250 acres, this neo-classical architectural marvel is synonymous with luxurious, comfortable and expedient lifestyle.



Positioned as the European themed architectural Township of Mumbai, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai is a marvel, with its panache and distinct design – seamlessly blending aesthetics and scenic environs. For the astute home buyer seekers who’ve always dreamed of buying a home in Mumbai's preferred luxury address, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai has a new offering with newly launched residential development, ‘Castle Rock’. This new luxury residential project offers 2 BHK apartments.



Living at Castle Rock will translate into residents immersing themselves within utmost tranquillity inside the home while indulging in the some of the most exciting activities outside. With premium design form, Castle Rock manifests architectural excellence, equipped with amenities that will make it lifestyle-plus, like a gymnasium, swimming pool, club house, landscaped gardens, etc.



For seekers of premium luxury residential real estate in Mumbai, Castle Rock ranks as among the best options to experience the ‘luxe lifestyle’ enjoyed by residents at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. A home in Castle Rock comes with the same advantage that came to those who spotted the opportunity 25 years ago at Hiranandani Gardens: the one to book an exclusive home conceived by India’s leading real estate brand, the Hiranandani Group. The first ever balcony option given in the 2 BHK homes at Castle Rock is an attractive superfluous benefit. Castle Rock’s exclusive amenities are hand-picked to give residents every opportunity to ‘discover themselves’ – because, a peaceful mind makes the best discoveries!



Nestled in Powai – the heart of Mumbai's transport corridor – Castle Rock, a part of the Hiranandani Gardens Township is surrounded by scenic environs. Residents will enjoy some of the best connectivity, getting swift access to western suburbs via JVLR while reaching South Mumbai in 30 minutes using the Eastern Freeway. T1 and T2 of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport are accessible in 30 minutes, while high-end shopping malls are located within 4 km. Making the location ‘Future Perfect’ as regards pan-Mumbai connectivity is the planned Metro linkage connecting JVLR and Kanjurmarg.



The lifestyle at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai includes High Street Retail, the fine dine brands as also the corporate entities based in Powai – all of which serve to uplift the standard of living of even the new populaces, who would make Castle Rock their new nest. Located on a hillside, offering serene, majestic unparalleled views of the refreshing surrounding, Castle Rock offers prestigious living among the “who’s who” corporate habitants of the township. The integrated township also boasts of the most elegant social infrastructure, which offers lifestyle options that are global. It offers the best combination: a strategic location with excellent infrastructure development which provides excellent connectivity. Truly, Castle Rock @ Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, is a premium address to reside in, fulfilling the aspirations of home seekers looking at having this uber-luxury pin code as their residence.



The Hiranandani Group Companies have continually pioneered newer technologies, bold design and precision engineering to create landmark residential townships and commercial complexes. Propelled by the drive to change expectations and the lifestyle of people thus changing the skyline of the city, the Hiranandani Group Companies have ushered in an era marked by higher standards of living and global lifestyles.



"When you buy a home at Castle Rock, you step into a community of Luxury. Castle Rock will take care of all your luxe-lifestyle needs. I invite those seeking premium, luxury living to come, and discover a life of convenience and luxury at castle Rock," concluded Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.

