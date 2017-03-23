Source : Expedia Thursday, March 23, 2017 1:20PM IST (7:50AM GMT) NASDAQ:EXPE(NASDAQ:EXPE) Expedia Flight Etiquette Survey 2017: Indian Travelers Don’t Take Misbehavior Gurgaon, Haryana, India Expedia®, a leading full service online travel company, today released the results of the 2017 Flight Etiquette study, an annual survey of in-flight behaviour across multiple countries and continents. 69% said they would alert the flight attendant and ask them to handle, while 30% said they would confront a misbehaving passenger directly

Overall 24% said they would resort to social shaming of the passenger or tweet about it Expedia®, a leading full-service online travel company, today released the results of the 2017 Flight Etiquette study, an annual survey of in-flight behavior across multiple countries and continents. The survey highlights that Indians find rear-seat kickers (52%), boozers (50%) and loud passengers (49%) most annoying in a flight, while they are most tolerant to flirting singles (33%) and amorous couples (30%). A majority (65%) would pay extra to be seated in a ‘quiet section’ if the airline offered one. Dreading sitting next to someone who talks too much on a flight is a justified fear, as many will engage in conversation. Passengers are particularly considerate to the airline crew and generally follow regulations. “As flying picks up as a preferred mode of travel for Indians, there is a variety of behaviors that can be seen on a flight. While some of the travelers are patient and helpful, the others are inconsiderate and annoying. The survey highlights that 76% feel that for the most part, fellow passengers are considerate of other passengers and 59% have offered their seat to a fellow passenger in need. 61% Indians use flights as an opportunity to interact with and know new people. Ironically, 68% of the flyers also dread sitting next to a talkative person," said Mr. Manmeet Ahluwalia, Marketing Head, Expedia in India. DETAILED SURVEY FINDINGS: When travelling, we are

Adventurous 61% often use flights as an opportunity to talk to and meet new people

57% would feel comfortable talking about religious or political topics with a fellow passenger

29% often drink more than 2 alcoholic beverages during air travel (this would include beverages consumed at airport or while on the plane)

11% have been physically intimate with someone on a plane that they were traveling with

11% have ignored carry-on baggage rules

6% have faked a sickness or injury to get a better seat assignment Helpful 67% have helped someone with their luggage

59% have offered their seat to a fellow passenger in need (e.g., a family member split from their group, an elderly passenger, a married couple not seated together)

76% feel that for the most part, fellow passengers are considerate of other passengers Disciplinarians 61% would like reclining seats banned or at least restricted to set times on short-haul flights

21% have addressed a parent whose child is kicking your seat

13% have boarded the plane ahead of their assigned group

80% thoroughly clean their space before leaving the plane

47% feel whoever sits down first is entitled to claim whichever arm rests they want Annoyed 68% dread sitting next to someone who talks too much

60% often feel annoyed at parents travelling with loud children

50% often feel annoyed at parents travelling with crying babies

65% would pay extra to be seated in a designated 'quiet section,' if offered by airlines Patient 76% wait to stow their luggage in the spot nearest to their seat; 24% stow their luggage in the first available spot in the overhead compartment

51% feel that the person seated in the middle is entitled to both armrests Inconsiderate 31% recline when the other passenger was elderly or frail

30% recline when the other passenger was particularly tall

25% recline when the other passenger was noticeably pregnant Social 36% have used social media while at the airport, check-in, at the gate or on the plane to communicate your travel experiences in hopes of getting a response in your favour We are recliners mostly! 48% recline when sleeping

35% recline if it’s a long flight (3 hours or more)

26% recline after meal service has finished

18% recline if the person in front of them does

16% immediately after take-off

14% recline if they have a small baby travelling with them

11% do not recline their seat because it doesn’t feel comfortable to do so

6% do not recline their seat because it seems improper etiquette to do so

17% do not recline [Net] Some recline even if the person behind them: Has their laptop out (33% recline)

Showed aggressive behavior/rude (32% recline)

Was elderly or frail (31% recline)

Was particularly tall (30% recline)

Was noticeably pregnant (25% recline) Phone is our lifeline!

We turn off the phone /put it on flight mode, only When the plane is airborne (4%)

When the plane is about to take off (38%)

As soon as they are seated in the aircraft (57%) Misbehavior not allowed!

If a passenger was misbehaving: 69% said they would alert the flight attendant and ask them to handle

30% said they would confront a misbehaving passenger directly

20% said they will record the incident using your phone video/camera

13% said they would shame a fellow passenger’s misbehavior via social channels

11% said they would Tweet about it

Only 20% said they would remain quiet/ignore Most annoying/ offensive passengers in a flight % Rear Seat Kicker – the passenger who constantly kicks the seat in front of them 52 The Boozer – the disruptive passenger who has enjoyed a few too many alcoholic beverages before or during the flight 50 Audio Insensitive – the passenger who talks so loudly everyone around him can hear his conversation or turns the volume on his music up so loud everyone around him knows what song he is listening to 49 Inattentive Parents – parents who have no control over or pay no attention to their crying, whining or misbehaved children 48 The Queue Jumper – the passenger who rushes to deplane before those seated in front of them 43 Chatty Cathy – the neighbor who strikes up a conversation and won’t stop 42 Seat-back Guy – the passenger who reclines his seat all the way back as soon as the plane is off the ground 40 The Armrest Hog – the neighbor who takes both the armrests 40 The Aromatic Passenger – the passenger with poor hygiene or who is wearing too much perfume or cologne 39 Pungent Foodies– the passenger who brings food with a strong smell on board 37 The Undresser – the passenger who removes his/her shoes, socks or a few too many layers of clothing 36 Mad Bladder – the window seat passenger who makes frequent visits to the bathroom 34 The Single and Ready to Mingle – the passenger who flirts with his/her seatmates 33 The Amorous – the couple who displays an inappropriate level of public affection toward one another 30

Methodology The study was conducted online via GfK’s Global Omnibus (Globo Bus), which is designed to be representative of the adult online population. The study consisted of 1,002 interviews conducted between February 3-6, 2017 among Indian adults aged 18+. The data were statistically weighted by gender, age, and region so that the respondents are representative of the Indian online population. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India. Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+

