Bharat Ratanpal Appointed as Director of Sales and Marketing at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Mr. Bharat Ratanpal is appointed as the new Director of Sales and Marketing at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. His main responsibilities in this position would entail organizing and directing all sales and marketing efforts towards achieving objectives and operational goals for the property. He will also be in charge of motivating and making sure that all the associates perform to the best of their abilities, while at the same time maintaining a healthy working environment and upholding the ethics of the Marriott International culture.



With over 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry, his expertise lies in sales and marketing along with customer servicing, strategic planning, and people management. He began his illustrious career in 2003 at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu itself in the reservations sales department.



In 2004, he moved to Grand Hyatt Mumbai where he started working as a Sales Coordinator. During his tenure, he served at various capacities and excelled in each department. He was then promoted to the position of Associate Director of Sales of MICE and Leisure in 2007. He interacted with clients from diverse sectors while he also acquired relevant experience in revenue management during his tenure at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.



His next assignment was the role of Director of Sales at Grand Hyatt Goa from September 2010 until April 2013 where he was a part of the pre-opening team. His key task was to launch the hotel successfully while creating adequate awareness and business opportunities through various sales and marketing efforts. He was also responsible for the smooth execution of the hotel business and marketing plan, International marketing plans and meeting the revenue goals of the hotel.



His last assignment was with Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa as the Director of Sales and Marketing from April 2013 to November 2016. He worked closely with the leadership team of the hotel focusing on the overall hotel goals and guest satisfaction. His main focus was to position the hotel as a market leader keeping in mind the evolving market conditions.



Bharat is a team player and is passionate about music, travel, and photography.

