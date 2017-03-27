Axalta’s Leading Industrial Coating Solutions Shine at India Surface Finishing Exhibition

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, showcased its general industrial coating solutions at the India Surface Finishing Exhibition 2017 (ISF 2017) recently held in New Delhi. In collaboration with its industrial distributors, Axalta demonstrated how its premium coatings could meet the growing demand of the general industrial market across India.



Axalta’s industrial coatings showcased at the show included Nap-Gard® powder coatings, Nason® Industrial liquid coatings, Voltatex® electrical insulation products, and AquaEC™ electrodeposition coatings. These products have served several key OEM customers ranging from those in the electrical and hardware sector to the personal protective equipment industries in India.



“We are very excited to see that our latest industrial coating technologies have gained so much attention and interest from visitors at the exhibition. Axalta’s operations in India are growing consistently and have been successful in introducing new technology and solutions to the metal coating industry,” said Mr. Vinay Rajadhyaksha, Managing Director of Axalta in India. “Based on the feedback we received from ISF 2017, we are confident that our world-class products will not only meet our customers’ evolving needs but also provide them with solutions and services that fully support their growth and success.”

For more information about Axalta’s coatings for the general industrial market, visit http://www.axaltacs.com/industrial