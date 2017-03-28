Aide et Action’s Skill Development Programme Helps Youth to Begin New Life

Simranjeet beamed with joy when she received her convocation certificate from the Aide et Action International and American India Foundation. She is among the 154 youths who have successfully completed the 3 months training in various technical courses offered at the iLEAD center in Jalandhar. The convocation ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Mr. Jagdeep, representative – American India Foundation, Ms. Saisha Chopra (Punjab Kesari group), community representatives, media fraternity & business owners who are also employers of iLEAD trained youth.

A documentary produced by Aide et Action on iLEAD’s Jalandhar initiative was released during the convocation. The film captures the impact of the programme through the struggles and success of three young girls- Soniya, Daljeet and Nilika, from disadvantaged backgrounds, who against all odds have completed the skill training course at the iLEAD center. The documentary also captures the problems faced by youth of Punjab addicted to drugs and how skill training of youth succeeded in bringing about positive transformation in them.

Along with certificate distribution to the trained youth, the present iLEAD trainees also presented their talents in a fashion show & group dance performances.

Addressing the youth during the occasion, Ms. Saisha Chopra said that skill training programmes are the need of hour in Punjab today with the special focus on women. Regional Head, Livelihood Education for Aide et Action International-South Asia Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan thanked all the dignitaries and said that AEA’s iLEAD programme has been committed towards transforming lives of marginalized youths since 2005. He expressed happiness over the fact that more than 2,00,000 youth have been trained and hoped to continue the journey of transforming lives with the support of all the stakeholders.

The iLEAD Jalandhar center is operational since 2011 with the support of Market Aligned Skill Training Initiative of American India Foundation. The center has trained over 1700 youths of which more 1300 are women.