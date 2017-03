Source : Worldwide Achievers Pvt. Ltd Friday, March 10, 2017 6:40PM IST (1:10PM GMT) Worldwide Achievers Felicitated the Winners of 7th Asia Education Summit and Awards 2017 New Delhi, Delhi, India Worldwide Achievers organized the 7th Asia Education Summit & Awards 2017 association with “INDIA TODAY TELEVISION” as Media partner and “ACHIEVERS INDIA” as Magazine Partner. Worldwide Achievers organized the 7th Asia Education Summit & Awards 2017 association with “India Today Television” as Media partner and "ACHIEVERS INDIA" as Magazine Partner. The event was held at the Hotel Hyatt, New Delhi on 09th March 2017, the awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Worldwide Achievers. Shri Upendra Kushwaha {Minister of State for Human Resource Development}, SMT. Sharmila Tagore {Indian Film and Television Actress}, Shri Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (National Spokesperson – Bharatiya Janata Party) & Shri Sambit Patra (Spokesperson – Bharatiya Janata Party) were the chief guest & Guest of Honor at the gala ceremony and gave away the award certificates & trophy to the winners which included Individuals/organizations from all across India.

The main purpose of the summit was too focused on the academic sector, challenges, and opportunities in the respective field. The theme of the Summit is revolved around various topics "Role of Technology in access to education”, “From education to employment: Establishing industry partnership that help student take the right steps the real world”, “Higher education and skill development scenario in India: the road ahead – Challenges the opportunities” and “India as the global choice of destination for affordable higher education”.

AWARDEE NAME AWARD TITLE THE GLOCAL UNIVERSITY “BEST INNOVATIVE EMERGING UNIVERSITY” H P UNIVERSITY BUSINESS SCHOOL “MOST PROMISING UNIVERSITY BUSINESS SCHOOL IN NORTH INDIA” GHOUSIA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING “BEST ENGINEERING COLLEGE FOR QUALITY TECHNICAL EDUCATION IN KARNATAKA” JEPPIAAR ENGINEERING COLLEGE “BEST ENGINEERING INSTITUTE WITH QUALITY EDUCATION IN TAMIL NADU” SIDDHARTHA PUBLIC SCHOOL “MOST PROMISING SCHOOL WITH INNOVATIVE CURRICULUM IN TELANGANA LOTUS VALLEY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL “MOST PROMISING SCHOOL WITH EXCELLENT CAMPUS OF THE YEAR” HARVEST INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL “BEST INNOVATIVE SCHOOL FOR QUALITY EDUCATION IN KARNATAKA” JBCN EDUCATION PVT. LTD. "MOST ADMIRED SCHOOL FOR QUALITY EDUCATION IN MAHARASHTRA” CMR UNIVERSITY “INDIA’S FASTEST GROWING UNIVERSITY IN KARNATAKA” MAHINDRA ECOLE CENTRALE, HYDERABAD “BEST EMERGING ENGINEERING COLLEGE WITH EXCELLENT FACULTY IN TELANGANA” VIDHYA MATRIC HR SEC SCHOOL “MOST PROMISING SCHOOL WITH EXCELLENT FACULTY IN TAMIL NADU” PRIA WARRICK FINISHING ACADEMY “BEST PERSONALITY DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE OF THE YEAR” TAGORE GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS “MOST PROMISING GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS IN RAJASTHAN” SOBHASARIA GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS “BEST ENGINEERING COLLEGE WITH EXCELLENT FACULTY IN RAJASTHAN” ZEAL COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND RESEARCH, PUNE “BEST ENGINEERING COLLEGE WITH ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN MAHARASHTRA ” RAJENDRA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES "MOST PROMISING MEDICAL COLLEGE IN EASTERN INDIA” SPRINGDALE HIGH SCHOOL “BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL WITH EXCELLENT CAMPUS IN ASSAM” GLOBAL INDIAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, CHINCHWAD, PUNE “BEST CBSE SCHOOL WITH EXTRA-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES IN WESTERN INDIA” DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL PARADIP REFINERY “BEST UPCOMING SCHOOL IN ODISHA” MDJ PUBLIC SCHOOL “BEST EMERGING PUBLIC SCHOOL IN BIHAR” SRM UNIVERSITY “BEST PRIVATE UNIVERSITY WITH EXCELLENT CAMPUS IN NORTH INDIA” RIGHTWAY AIRLINKS PVT LTD “BEST EDUCATION CONSULTANTS FOR STUDENT VISA SERVICES & IELTS/PTE TRAINING INSTITUTE IN PUNJAB” ASPIRE IAS “BEST COACHING INSTITUTE FOR CIVIL SERVICES PREPARATION IN DELHI” ACHIEVERS PERFECT CAREER INSTITUTE “BEST CABIN CREW TRAINING INSTITUTE IN CHANDIGARH” MANIPAL UNIVERSITY JAIPUR “MOST ADMIRED UNIVERSITY WITH EXCELLENT PLACEMENT IN NORTH INDIA” MODERN PUBLIC SCHOOL “BEST CO-EDUCATIONAL SCHOOL IN JHARKHAND” PRO RELIX LIFESCIENCES PVT. LTD. “BEST INSTITUTE FOR CLINICAL RESEARCH IN INDIA” SANJIVANI ACADEMY “BEST EMERGING PUBLIC SCHOOL IN MAHARASHTRA” VIDYABHAWAN “BEST SCHOOL FOR QUALITY EDUCATION IN ODISHA” DOON INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL “BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL WITH EXTRA-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES IN PUNJAB ” INDIAN INSTITUTE OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT “BEST HOTEL & HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE IN WEST BENGAL” LITTLE HEARTS PRE SCHOOL “BEST INNOVATIVE PRE SCHOOL IN MUMBAI” RAJDHANI PUBLIC SCHOOL “BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL WITH ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN GUWAHATI (ASSAM)” ASTITVA I.C.S. “BEST INSTITUTE FOR CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATIONS IN RAJASTHAN” ST. JOSEPH’S SR. SEC. SCHOOL “BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL WITH QUALITY EDUCATION IN CHANDIGARH” SNR SONS COLLEGE “MOST PROMISING INSTITUTE FOR ART & SCIENCE IN INDIA” PROF. DILIP SINGH GOUR “BEST DIRECTOR OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE IN MAHARASHTRA” LITTLE FLOWERS “BEST PRE-SCHOOL IN GOA” RENAISSANCE COLLEGE OF HOTEL MANAGEMENT & CATERING TECHNOLOGY “MOST ADMIRED HOTEL MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE IN UTTARAKHAND” NPS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL “BEST PERFORMING SCHOOL OF THE YEAR” MPTA EDUCATION LTD “BEST SKILL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM INSTITUTE IN MAHARASHTRA” VIVEKANAND EDUCATION SOCIETY’S INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY “MOST PROMISING ENGINEERING COLLEGE WITH EXCELLENT FACULTY IN MAHARASHTRA” INDIAN INSTITUTE OF QUANTITATIVE FINANCE “BEST FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT INSTITUTION OF THE YEAR” NATIONAL ACADEMY OF EVENT MANAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT “BEST INSTITUTE FOR EVENT MANAGEMENT OF THE YEAR” CHANDERPRABHU JAIN COLLEGE OF HIGHER STUDIES & SCHOOL OF LAW “BEST INSTITUTE FOR MANAGEMENT, IT & LAW IN DELHI” JHARKHAND RAI UNIVERSITY “BEST PRIVATE UNIVERSITY WITH ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN JHARKHAND” NETWORK BULLSTUDY PVT. LTD. “INDIA'S NO.1 CISCO TRAINING COMPANY WITH BEST PLACEMENT RECORD IN 2016” STEM WORLD SCHOOL “BEST INNOVATIVE EMERGING INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL IN WEST BENGAL” AALIM MUHAMMED SALEGH COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING “BEST ENGINEERING COLLEGE WITH ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN TAMIL NADU” MRS. RENU HUSSAIN “INSPIRATIONAL TEACHER AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIAL EDUCATION” D. A DEGREE ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY “BEST EMERGING ENGINEERING COLLEGE IN GUJARAT” THE ESPEE GLOBAL SCHOOL “BEST INNOVATIVE SCHOOL WITH EXCELLENT CAMPUS IN UTTARAKHAND” ICA EDU SKILLS PVT LTD. “BEST VOCATIONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE IN INDIA” ORIENTAL PUBLIC SCHOOL “BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL IN CHHATTISGARH” BITT POLYTECHNIC “BEST DIPLOMA ENGINEERING INSTITUTE IN RANCHI” GURU GOBIND SINGH PUBLIC SCHOOL “BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL WITH ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN JHARKHAND” PROF. (DR.) K P SURESH “EMINENT EDUCATIONIST OF THE YEAR (SOUTHERN INDIA)” MR. ARVIND MALLIK “BEST ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN KARNATAKA” CENTRAL INDIA PUBLIC SCHOOL “BEST CO-EDUCATIONAL SCHOOL IN MAHARASHTRA” KNOWLEDGE ACADEMY SCHOOL “BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL WITH ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN TAMIL NADU” ROSE BUDS PUBLIC SCHOOL “BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL IN AMRITSAR” ERA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL “BEST INNOVATIVE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL WITH EXCELLENT FACULTY IN MAHARASHTRA” AIRBORNE AIR HOSTESS ACADEMY “BEST AIR HOSTESS TRAINING INSTITUTE IN DELHI” PRAYAS IAS STUDY CIRCLE “BEST INSTITUTE FOR CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION IN UTTARAKHAND” GYANSHREE SCHOOL “BEST EMERGING PUBLICSCHOOL WITH ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN NOIDA” MS. JAYASHREE NAIR “OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR (TELANGANA)” MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE FOR LEADERSHIP AND EXCELLENCE "BEST INNOVATIVE MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE IN PUNE (MAHARASHTRA)" IIMT GROUP OF COLLEGES, GREATER NOIDA “BEST EMERGING ENGINEERING COLLEGE WITH EXCELLENT FACULTY” EDUTECH EDUCATIONAL WELFARE TRUST “BEST EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY IN DELHI -NCR” CHANDIGARH ENGINEERING COLLEGE, CGC GROUP “BEST ENGINEERING COLLEGE WITH EXCELLENT FACULTY IN NORTH INDIA” SKY INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY “BEST AIRHOSTESS AND HOSPITALITY TRAINING INSTITUTE IN ASSAM” AISHWARYA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION “BEST EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTE IN RAJASTHAN” AURANGABAD COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING, PUNE “BEST ENGINEERING COLLEGE WITH ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN AURANGABAD (MAHARASHTRA)” IVY WORLD SCHOOL “BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL WITH EXCELLENT GREEN CAMPUS IN PUNJAB” GEETA GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS “BEST ENGINEERING COLLEGE WITH EXCELLENT PLACEMENT IN HARYANA” DR. SAMINA RAHBARI “MOST ADMIRED PRINCIPAL IN BIHAR” ALL HEAVEN’S PREPARATORY SCHOOL “BEST EMERGING PRE-SCHOOL IN NORTH DELHI” SHAKUNTAL VIHAR ENGLISH SCHOOL “BEST PUBLIC SCHOOL FOR RURAL EDUCATION IN MAHARASHTRA” INDORE NURSING COLLEGE “BEST NURSING COLLEGE IN MADHYA PRADESH" FOCUS INSTITUTE “BEST COACHING INSTITUTE FOR ENGINEERING & MEDICAL ENTRANCES IN CHANDIGARH” MS SHUBHAMANGALA SUNIL “OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION IN CYBER SECURITY SERVICES” UNITEDWORLD INSTITUTE OF DESIGN “MOST INNOVATIVE DESIGN INSTITUTE IN INDIA” RENAISSANCE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES "OUTSTANDING MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN MAHARASHTRA" MR. S. A. ANAND “INDIA’S BEST CELEBRITY LIFE AND GROOMING COACH” ACHARYA SCIENCE COACHING, SAMASTIPUR “BEST SCIENCE COACHING FOR QUALITY EDUCATION IN SAMASTIPUR ” LALITH CASTLE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL “BEST INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL WITH IMPLEMENTING A UNIQUE CONCEPT OF KIDS INCUBATION CENTRE IN BANGALORE” ORISSA UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE AND TECHNOLOGY “BEST AGRICULTURE UNIVERSITY IN ODISHA” P. K. Choudhary (CEO) Worldwide Achievers said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in respective sectors and regions. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contribution have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements. 