Wipro to Develop Next-Generation Enterprise Master Patient Index (eMPI) Solution for NHS Scotland Wipro leverages NextGate's award winning MatchMetrix® platform to enable eMPI solution Glasgow, Scotland & Bangalore, Karnataka, India Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company today announced that it has won a twelve-year contract from NHS Scotland to build a next generation Enterprise Master Patient Index (eMPI) solution. Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company today announced that it has won a twelve-year contract from NHS Scotland to build a next generation Enterprise Master Patient Index (eMPI) solution. NHS Scotland is the region's National Health Board working towards reducing health inequalities and improving health conditions. This solution, which will be hosted in Scotland, will help NHS Scotland transition from its current legacy Community Health Index System (CHI) to offer cost effective, efficient, paperless and patient-friendly healthcare services in Scotland.



Wipro has partnered with NextGate for this project. Wipro will leverage NextGate’s award-winning MatchMetrix® platform so as to enable the eMPI solution to link and manage data from patients, partner institutions and third party organizations.



In line with NHS’ future requirements, Wipro with NextGate will build a scalable solution to enable healthcare providers in the Scottish healthcare boards to maintain unique patient identifiers. The solution based on NextGate’s MatchMetrix platform, will integrate with other existing NHS Scotland legacy systems. It has the ability to compare patient records from disparate applications, and link together multiple patient records for simplified and accurate cross-platform validation of patient data. The solution increases efficiency by reducing time spent on searching for patient information, freeing up resources to focus on providing safe treatment.



“We are pleased to be working with Wipro, a leading global information technology company and NextGate, the leader in healthcare identity management, to move our Mainframe Solutions Transformation Programme (MSTP) initiative forward,” said Andy Robertson, Director of IT at NHS, National Services Scotland. He added, “The modernization of our CHI system using their technology will help us deliver the highest standards of healthcare to the people of Scotland in a cost effective and efficient manner.”



Jeffrey Heenan Jalil, Senior Vice-President and Global Head, Healthcare, Life Sciences & Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to have been selected as a partner by NHS Scotland and believe that this initiative is a step towards efficient data management to provide improved quality and integrated care. Wipro understands that technology is a strategic enabler, and offers ways to improve patient outcomes, expand access, and enhance patient experience. We are investing in building next-generation data management technologies, which will form the backbone to deliver connected and seamless healthcare.”



Andy Aroditis, CEO, NextGate said, "NHS Scotland is taking a visionary approach to the new CHI system. The detailed and comprehensive selection process showed their passionate interest in developing a full-featured, efficient, and supportable solution to drive better information management for the benefit of patient care. NextGate is privileged to contribute our award-winning MatchMetrix® platform and industry expertise to the project, providing the most interoperable and accurate patient identity management technology to support the delivery of comprehensive care."

