Source : WIPRO Monday, March 6, 2017 5:30PM IST (12:00PM GMT) NYSE:WIT(BSE:507685)(NSE:WIPRO)(NYSE:WIT) Wipro Recognized as Best in Class Technology Provider for 2017 by 'Consumer Goods Technology' Readers East Brunswick, New Jersey, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India Wipro Ltd. (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO),, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized among the Best in Class Technology Providers 2017 in the annual Readers' Choice issue of Consumer Goods Technology (CGT) magazine, published this February. Wipro has been recognized in the categories of Outsourcing/IT Integration, Consulting and TPM (Wipro Promax Analytics Solutions).



“We are delighted to be ranked favorably in these categories. It is our seventh year of winning this honor and this clearly reinforces Wipro’s continued commitment and opportunity in the Consumer Goods market,” said Srini Pallia, President, Consumer Business Unit, Wipro Ltd.



CGT’s readers recorded their votes on the consumer goods industry’s preferred solutions and service providers across 15 categories, which reflect the vast landscape of IT investment opportunities available today.



“Our annual Readers' Choice rankings have become a measurement of quality for the industry,” said Peter Breen, editor-in-chief of Consumer Goods Technology. “These companies have clients who will take the time to endorse them through the balloting process. That in itself is a testament to the high level of service they provide.”



Ashwin Bhatia, Vice President and Global Head – Consumer Goods Industries, Wipro Ltd. said, “Helping our Consumer Goods (CG) customers to best understand their consumer is of utmost importance to us. We are continually innovating to offer transformational capabilities in digital, consumer insights, integrated sales & marketing, and value chain optimization to enable CG organizations to re-engineer the way they connect with their consumers. This improves their overall consumer experience, operational efficiency and profitability.”



Wipro’s dedicated Consumer Goods practice has deep expertise working with Tier 1 companies in the areas of Digital Transformation, Sales & Marketing, Value Chain Optimization, and Analytics driving Insights, across the Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care, Apparel & Footwear and Agribusiness & Tobacco segments. Wipro’s latest offering, 1:1 Shopper, is a solution which connects brands with consumers directly. Features such as analytics-based promotions, geo-spatial integrations, and cutting-edge technologies like image scanning and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) sensors help consumers get real-time personalized offers from CPG companies. The solution provides complete details on product listing and special offers related to the products. It also enables brands to execute omni-channel fulfillment as desired by consumers.



Wipro’s Consumer Goods expertise also spans areas of Packaged Application Services, Application and Infrastructure Management, Business Process and IT Consulting, Business Intelligence & Data Warehousing. Wipro provides Systems Integration, Consulting and BPS services, and some of Wipro’s leading solutions for the consumer goods industry include Market Mix Modelling, and Promax Trade Promotion Management & Optimization solutions which are available in Software-as-a-Service or on premise deployment options and outcome based pricing models. Wipro Promax Analytics Solutions (WPAS) assists sales, finance, marketing and supply chain executives from leading consumer-focused companies plan, manage and optimize all aspects of their trade promotions and associated trade spends. Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

