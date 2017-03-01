Source : WIPRO Wednesday, March 1, 2017 9:05AM IST (3:35AM GMT) NYSE:WIT(BSE:507685)(NSE:WIPRO)(NYSE:WIT) Wipro Recognized as ‘Best Collaboration Partner’ by LTA, Singapore at the Land Transport Excellence Awards 2016 Singapore & Bangalore, Karnataka, India Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized as the ‘Best Collaboration Partner’ by Land Transport Authority (LTA), Singapore at the Land Transport Excellence Awards 2016. Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized as the ‘Best Collaboration Partner’ by Land Transport Authority (LTA), Singapore at the Land Transport Excellence Awards 2016. The award recognizes the partner who has demonstrated the highest level of commitment to collaborate and deliver smart solutions that contribute towards land transport transformation with LTA.



As a government agency under the Ministry of Transport for spearheading land transport developments in Singapore, the primary role of LTA includes planning, operating and maintaining Singapore’s land transport infrastructure and systems.



Wipro’s strategic partnership with LTA commenced in 2009. The company has been instrumental in developing and maintaining the Enterprise Data Warehouse (PLANET) system which analyzes data on public usage of buses and trains in Singapore and this has helped LTA improve the effectiveness of the transport system. Wipro has supported LTA on multiple data analytics initiatives to derive insights for transport planning in Singapore.



In addition to PLANET, Wipro supports major applications associated with diverse functions and domains such as Engineering, Feedback, Appeals, Licensing and Geographic Information systems for LTA.



LTA remarked that Wipro was recognized as the 'Best Collaboration Partner' by Land Transport Authority (LTA), Singapore at the Land Transport Excellence Awards 2016. The award recognizes the partner who has demonstrated the highest level of commitment to collaborate and deliver smart solutions that enhance the land transport system with LTA.



Ashok Tripathy, Vice President and Global Head, Public Sector Vertical, Wipro Limited said, “We are thrilled to receive this award, which recognizes Wipro’s contribution to LTA and look forward to strengthening this relationship. We are glad that our work has been an enabler for LTA to build an efficient and futuristic transportation network in Singapore.”



Ashok Tripathy, Vice President and Global Head, Public Sector Vertical, Wipro Limited said, "We are thrilled to receive this award, which recognizes Wipro's contribution to LTA and look forward to strengthening this relationship. We are glad that our work has been an enabler for LTA to build an efficient and futuristic transportation network in Singapore."

Srini Pallia, President – Consumer Business Unit, Wipro Limited said, "It is an honor to receive this award from LTA in recognition of our longstanding partnership. Wipro is committed to empowering progress in the public sector with key investments in technology areas such as digital, big data analytics, mobility and legacy transformation. This award is a testament to Wipro's capability to innovate, and build long term strategic partnerships with our clients."

