Wipro Positioned in ‘Winner’s Circle’ of HfS Blueprint Report on Product Lifecycle Management Services

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company has been positioned in the ‘Winner’s Circle’ of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) service providers by HfS Research in the market study ‘HfS Blueprint Report on PLM Services 2016’. This report was authored by Pareekh Jain, Research Vice President, HfS Research.

In the PLM Services Blueprint report, HfS evaluated capabilities of 13 PLM service providers across the value chain of: Plan, Implement, Manage, and Optimize for leading PLM software applications. The ‘Winner's Circle’ of the HfS Blueprint demonstrates excellence – both in execution and innovation in PLM services.



Wipro offers end-to-end PLM system integration services to global clients across industry segments. The report recognizes Wipro’s compelling vision, strategy and commitment to deliver business outcomes for customers in PLM services. HfS has recognized Wipro for its in-depth client engagement and strong investments in point solutions, data migration tools, and digital PLM solutions.



Pareekh Jain, Research Vice President, HfS Research said, “Wipro is a PLM As-a-Service leader that leverages its deep understanding of Product Engineering and Development processes to drive excellence in its clients’ PLM programs. Having made significant investments in futuristic technologies like Digital PLM, Cognitive Automation, Integrated Hardware & Software development and PLM on Cloud, Wipro is poised to lead and drive meaningful business outcomes for its customers.”



“We are delighted to be positioned in the Winner’s Circle of HfS first Blueprint report on PLM Services. Wipro is making significant investments in Digital PLM capabilities to enable our customers to drive innovation, develop smarter products and reduce time-to-market. HfS has recognized our commitment to deliver innovative PLM solutions and services. Software content in products is constantly increasing. Wipro is committed to helping customers formulate their strategy for the integration of Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and PLM, and enabling the development of connected, smart and defect-free products,” said Anita Ganti, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Engineering Services, Wipro Limited.



Please click here to access the full report.