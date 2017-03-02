Source : WIPRO Thursday, March 2, 2017 8:37PM IST (3:07PM GMT) NYSE:WIT(BSE:507685)(NSE:WIPRO)(NYSE:WIT) Wipro Positioned as a “Leader” in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for SAP® Application Services, EMEA East Brunswick, New Jersey, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a “Leader” in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for SAP® Application Services, EMEA The report authored by Gilbert van der Heiden, Neil Barton and Fabio Di Capua was published on 31 January, 2017.



The Magic Quadrant report by Gartner is focused on the full life cycle of SAP application services, spanning project-based implementation and multi-year application management services (AMS). The report evaluated 19 different software vendors on 15 criteria and placed Wipro in the “Leaders’' quadrant. The full report is available here.



Elaborating on Wipro's vision and focus on SAP application services, Hiral Chandrana, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Business Application Services, Wipro Limited said, “Being recognized as a leader in this report by Gartner reflects our commitment in delivering world-class SAP engagements for our clients. It is a testimony to the trust our clients place in their partnership with Wipro and demonstrates our focus on innovation and client centricity. Our strong industry accelerators and next-gen cognitive solutions around Wipro HOLMES Artificial Intelligence Platform™ have been key differentiators that put Wipro at the forefront of innovation. We will continue our investments in SAP’s digital platform and joint innovation with SAP, and keep strengthening our local capabilities in EMEA to be a partner of choice for SAP services in the region.”



Wipro has been an SAP global services partner since 2007. Wipro continues to grow mindshare in the industry, and its consultants focused on SAP solutions are increasingly viewed as trusted partners by businesses worldwide.

