Source : WIPRO Monday, March 20, 2017 5:30PM IST (12:00PM GMT) NYSE:WIT(BSE:507685)(NSE:WIPRO)(NYSE:WIT) Wipro Positioned as a 'Leader' in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America East Brunswick, New Jersey, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America. The report authored by Daniel Barros, Helen Huntley, Karen A. Hobert was published on January 30, 2017.



According to Gartner analysts, “Leaders deliver their service solutions skillfully, have a clear vision of the direction of the service market, and are actively building and improving their competencies to sustain their leadership positions. The Leaders quadrant indicates the direction of the managed workplace services (MWS) market. However, most digital workplace offerings still have low adoption rates. Eight service providers have emerged as Leaders in this Magic Quadrant. Leaders have demonstrated their experience in delivering managed workplace services and understand the requirements to successfully deliver these services. They have proved their ability to execute and their completeness of vision.”



The report evaluated 21 different software vendors on 15 criteria including their completeness of vision, service delivery capabilities, customer experience, operations, market understanding, strategy, innovation, and has placed Wipro in the 'Leaders' quadrant. The full report is available here.



Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Global Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro's positioning as a ‘Leader’ in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant is testament to our industry-leading Digital Workplace services such as LiVE WorkspaceTM. This solution enables enterprises to be digital-ready for next-generation end-users by creating an agile, intelligent, collaborative and mobile workspace. Our delivery excellence coupled with the rich end-user experience and high performance of our workplace solutions will help our clients win in today’s digital economy.”



Wipro's LiVE Workspace™ solution, powered by the Wipro HOLMES Artificial Intelligence Platform™ and backed by a strong partner ecosystem, will help enterprises advance to a digitally empowered user-centric workspace from a traditional desktop system-based approach. The solution is an end-to-end standardized and integrated workplace offering consisting of pre-defined tools, technologies, and processes, that enables users to access their business applications and data, anywhere, anytime, and on a device of their choice. The solution also offers predictive and prescriptive analytics with cognitive capabilities to proactively identify, resolve, and manage critical applications and infrastructure-related snags before end-users experience issues.

