Wipro Launches the HOLMES™ Cloud BOT

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of the Wipro HOLMESTM Cloud BOT – a continuously learning digital consultant, that leverages Wipro’s BoundaryLess Data Center solution.

The Wipro HOLMESTM Cloud BOT uses a gamified natural language processing (NLP)-based chat interface to have an intelligent interaction with stakeholders to enrich the data for cloud analysis. It leverages the Wipro HOLMES Artificial Intelligence PlatformTM that helps enterprises hyper-automate processes, redefine operations and enable their digital journeys. HOLMES represents Wipro’s integrated automation capabilities across infrastructure, applications and business process services, delivered through a comprehensive blend of tasks, processes, and cognitive technologies.

The Wipro HOLMESTM Cloud BOT leverages applications and infrastructure data residing in multiple data sources in the client’s environment and facilitates collaboration between stakeholders from IT and business teams to create a comprehensive digital repository. This helps in analyzing and predicting viable cloud placement decisions, based on rule-based algorithms and past learning to accelerate the client’s cloud journey.

The BOT also solves the complexities of collating undocumented information about an enterprise’s technology application architectures, risk management, and compliance landscape. It derives insights from this data to define cloud strategy and offer optimal application choices.

Kiran Desai, Senior Vice-President, and Head – Global Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “We are currently seeing a convergence of technologies that is driving business value for clients. The Wipro HOLMESTM Cloud BOT combines cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and collaborative technologies, which we believe, are catalysts in accelerating transformation.”

Rohit Adlakha, Vice President, and Global Head, Wipro HOLMES Artificial Intelligence PlatformTM, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro HOLMESTM offers state-of-the-art cognitive computing solutions that help accelerate an enterprise’s digital journey by enhancing their operational efficiency, effectiveness and user experience. We believe that the Wipro HOLMESTM Cloud BOT is well positioned to deliver this advantage to our clients across various industry domains.”

The Wipro HOLMESTM Cloud BOT is designed to hasten cloud assessment projects for enterprises, thereby substantially reducing the time taken, from months to weeks. This ensures that clients receive high-quality advisory services backed by experiential learnings.