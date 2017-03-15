Source : WIPRO Wednesday, March 15, 2017 8:30PM IST (3:00PM GMT) NYSE:WIT(BSE:507685)(NSE:WIPRO)(NYSE:WIT) Wipro and Harte Hanks to Offer Marketing Technology Services The teaming brings next generation data and analytics to marketers East Brunswick, New Jersey, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company today announced its partnership with Harte Hanks to offer marketing technology services. Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company today announced its partnership with Harte Hanks to offer marketing technology services. As part of the multi-year engagement, Wipro will upgrade Harte Hank’s data analytics and applications platform, create a scalable operating model and simplify IT related processes for the company. Harte Hanks (NYSE: HHS), is an American marketing services company specializing in omni-channel marketing solutions including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center.



Additionally, the two companies will jointly go-to-market with marketing technology services aimed at the needs of Chief Marketing Officers. This includes jointly marketing the Signal Hub platform, an end-to-end Big Data analytics platform from Opera Solutions, which leverages a unique architecture and cutting edge technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate behavioral insights for marketers.



In order to be effective, marketers need to better understand their customer, which requires investments in the form of technology and marketing tools. By bundling marketing and technology solutions in the value proposition, Harte Hanks and Wipro offer an integrated solution, which addresses marketing needs in a holistic manner.



Karen Puckett, Harte Hanks Chief Executive Officer said, “We believe that combining Harte Hanks’ agency expertise with Wipro’s global technology systems delivery capability will help us offer marketers a great value proposition. Wipro’s strong reputation with CIOs and CTOs as a leader in IT services and systems integration combined with Harte Hanks’ strength in marketing services and mindshare within the Chief Marketing Officer community will complement each other, and greatly benefit our customers. We have already witnessed some early success with marquee wins, together.”



Srini Pallia, President, Consumer Business, Wipro Limited said, “With evolving customer preferences, consumer brands and clients expect more meaningful, consultative industry insights from their marketing partners. The focus has shifted from a segment-based targeting strategy to one that establishes a one-on-one, personalized relationship with end customers. Wipro’s investments in cognitive & data insights platforms and ready-to-deploy technology solutions is a key enabler in this journey. With the Harte Hanks partnership, Wipro is expanding its catalog of services, and is geared to offer Marketing as a Service to its marquee clients. We are excited about this partnership, and are already witnessing good traction with our existing client base.” Media Contact Details To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List. To submit a press release, click here.

