What is the Need of the Hour to Sustain Growth Momentum of Start-ups in India?

Frost & Sullivan is the Consulting Partner at Indian Society for Training & Development's 4th Eastern India Regional Conference on March 24-25, 2017, Kolkata. Will use this platform to help emerging companies gain insights from its global Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) and Companies to Action Growth Partnership (C2A GP). Frost & Sullivan is the Consulting Partner at the 4th Eastern India Regional Conference, hosted by the Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD), Kolkata Chapter. The conference is scheduled to be held on 24-25 March, 2017, at the Science City Auditorium, Kolkata. Frost & Sullivan will use this platform to help emerging companies gain insights from its global Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) and Companies to Action Growth Partnership (C2A GP) – both high impact, practical, and result-driven programs that support start-ups in their growth.



The main theme for this year’s conference is ‘Reengineering Training and Development for Improving Bottom Line.’ Among the topics that will be discussed over the two-day conference include: ‘Training Young Minds for Start-ups and Entrepreneurship,’ ‘Breakthroughs in Business Excellence,’ ‘Leading High Performing Organizations,’ and ‘Innovative Human Resources Strategies for Attracting, Shaping and Retaining Talent.’ These themes dovetail with Frost & Sullivan’s growing emphasis on the vibrant start-up/emerging companies’ space in India.



While there have been many success stories of start-ups developing innovative, disruptive businesses, and in the process attracting billions of dollars in valuation, it is also well-documented that over 90% of start-ups globally struggle to survive beyond the first two years. Sustaining the growth impetus of start-ups needs pragmatic and value-based programs, and acknowledging this Frost & Sullivan provides crucial growth support to start-ups with its EDP and C2A GP.



For more information on Frost & Sullivan's EDP and C2A GP programs, or to connect with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders for a Growth Strategy Dialogue – a one-hour complimentary session



“EDP is a value-based, synergistic growth partnership model for entrepreneurial and growth skills-based development,” explains Digbijoy Chakraborty, Director, Frost & Sullivan. “In collaboration with academic institutions and other key stakeholders, the program provides students, professionals, and budding start-ups with strategic, training, operational, and institutional support in their entrepreneurial trajectory.”



He elaborates, “The core of EDP is the C2A GP, a proprietary growth and innovation-focused program, designed and developed for start-ups globally by Frost & Sullivan. Leveraging C2A GP, India-based Centres for Excellence can incubate start-ups by offering rigorous, application-oriented training; providing strategic guidance in technical and business development; and fostering links with industry and funding agencies. Senior Frost & Sullivan management and industry thought leaders will actively engage with start-ups in the three linked spheres of ‘Vision and Strategy’, ‘Brand and Demand’, and ‘Technology and IP’.”



At the conference, Frost & Sullivan will work closely with participants, mentoring them in development and implementation of growth strategies. Many of the strategic ideas that will be shared will be drawn from the EDP and C2A GP program. These will offer entrepreneurs key insights into business feasibility report preparation, global expansion, export orientation, technology scouting an acquisition, customer feedback, mergers and acquisitions, and best practices.

