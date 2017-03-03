<br/>

 

Source : EY
Friday, March 3, 2017 8:30PM IST (3:00PM GMT)
 
Vivek Chaand Sehgal is the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2016
 
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Vivek Chaand Sehgal of the Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), the flagship company of Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), was named the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2016.
 

Vivek Chaand Sehgal of the Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), the flagship company of Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), was named the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2016. Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder, Infosys and Former Chairman, Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhar card) felicitated with the Entrepreneur Of The Year Lifetime Achievement Award.
 
The awards were presented by Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines and Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, who were the Guests of Honor. They also presented awards across nine categories in the presence of over 400 guests including eminent business leaders.
 
Learn more about the EOY 2016 Winners in this video:
 
https://youtu.be/1yPsqlVWM3M

EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2016: Winners

  • EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2016: Vivek Chaand Sehgal

Chairman, Motherson Sumi Systems Limited

  • Lifetime Achievement: Mr. Nandan Nilekani

Co-founder, Infosys and Former Chairman, Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhar card)
 
Category Winners

  • Business Transformation: Dr. Abhay Firodia

Chairman, Force Motors

  • Consumer Products & Retail: Chandubhai Virani

Whole time Director, Balaji Wafers

  • Entrepreneurial CEO: Uday Shankar

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Star India

  • Financial Services: Vishwavir Ahuja

 Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, RBL Bank

  • Life Sciences & Healthcare: Samprada Singh and Basudeo Narain Singh

Chairman Emeritus, and Executive Chairman, Alkem Laboratories

  • Manufacturing: Hari Mohan Bangur

Managing Director, Shree Cement

  • Real Estate & Infrastructure: Vikas Oberoi

Chairman and Managing Director, Oberoi Realty

  • Services: R Dinesh

Managing Director, TVS Logistics Services

  • Start-up: Darshan Patel

Chairman and Managing Director, Vini Cosmetics
  
Read more about the 18th EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ at ey.com/in/eoy.

 
Media Contact Details

Mansi Gupta, EY, ,+91-9999975490 , [email protected]

Hardik Sanghani, EY, ,+91-9892105501 , [email protected]

 

To ensure that you continue to receive email from Business Wire India in your inbox, please add businesswireindia.com to your Address Book or Safe List.

 
To submit a press release, click here.
To unsubscribe or modify your Business Wire India settings, please visit your profile page on Business Wire India.

Connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | Google+
 

 

Tags: