Vivek Chaand Sehgal is the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2016

Vivek Chaand Sehgal of the Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), the flagship company of Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), was named the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2016. Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder, Infosys and Former Chairman, Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhar card) felicitated with the Entrepreneur Of The Year Lifetime Achievement Award.



The awards were presented by Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines and Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, who were the Guests of Honor. They also presented awards across nine categories in the presence of over 400 guests including eminent business leaders.



Learn more about the EOY 2016 Winners in this video:



https://youtu.be/1yPsqlVWM3M

EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2016: Winners

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2016: Vivek Chaand Sehgal

Chairman, Motherson Sumi Systems Limited

Lifetime Achievement: Mr. Nandan Nilekani

Co-founder, Infosys and Former Chairman, Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhar card)



Category Winners

Business Transformation: Dr. Abhay Firodia

Chairman, Force Motors

Consumer Products & Retail: Chandubhai Virani

Whole time Director, Balaji Wafers

Entrepreneurial CEO: Uday Shankar

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Star India

Financial Services: Vishwavir Ahuja

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, RBL Bank

Life Sciences & Healthcare: Samprada Singh and Basudeo Narain Singh

Chairman Emeritus, and Executive Chairman, Alkem Laboratories

Manufacturing: Hari Mohan Bangur

Managing Director, Shree Cement

Real Estate & Infrastructure: Vikas Oberoi

Chairman and Managing Director, Oberoi Realty

Services: R Dinesh

Managing Director, TVS Logistics Services

Start-up: Darshan Patel

Chairman and Managing Director, Vini Cosmetics



Read more about the 18th EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ at ey.com/in/eoy.