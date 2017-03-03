Vivek Chaand Sehgal is the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2016

Vivek Chaand Sehgal of the Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL), the flagship company of Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), was named the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2016. Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder, Infosys and Former Chairman, Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhar card) felicitated with the Entrepreneur Of The Year Lifetime Achievement Award.
The awards were presented by Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines and Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, who were the Guests of Honor. They also presented awards across nine categories in the presence of over 400 guests including eminent business leaders.
Learn more about the EOY 2016 Winners in this video:
https://youtu.be/1yPsqlVWM3M
EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2016: Winners
- EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2016: Vivek Chaand Sehgal
Chairman, Motherson Sumi Systems Limited
- Lifetime Achievement: Mr. Nandan Nilekani
Co-founder, Infosys and Former Chairman, Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhar card)
Category Winners
- Business Transformation: Dr. Abhay Firodia
Chairman, Force Motors
- Consumer Products & Retail: Chandubhai Virani
Whole time Director, Balaji Wafers
- Entrepreneurial CEO: Uday Shankar
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Star India
- Financial Services: Vishwavir Ahuja
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, RBL Bank
- Life Sciences & Healthcare: Samprada Singh and Basudeo Narain Singh
Chairman Emeritus, and Executive Chairman, Alkem Laboratories
- Manufacturing: Hari Mohan Bangur
Managing Director, Shree Cement
- Real Estate & Infrastructure: Vikas Oberoi
Chairman and Managing Director, Oberoi Realty
Managing Director, TVS Logistics Services
Chairman and Managing Director, Vini Cosmetics
Read more about the 18th EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ at ey.com/in/eoy.