VIDEOCON d2h Signs Partnership with Netflix for its HD Smart Connect

Videocon d2h, the fastest growing DTH service provider in India has now signed a standalone deal with the world’s leading internet television network Netflix. With this partnership, Videocon d2h connected box customers will now be able to access seamlessly the extensive library of Netflix TV and movie titles.

Videocon d2h consumers will be able to enjoy Netflix on a large screen by simply clicking a dedicated Netflix button on the remote control of HD Smart Connect Set Top Box.

Netflix will be available on an exclusive app available on connected Set top box, HD SMART Set top Box (Connected Set top box) which converts any existing TV into a Smart TV besides showing you more than 600 Channels & services in High Definition and Standard Definition. The HD Smart Connect set top box allows consumers to watch their favourite channels in SD and HD, using the satellite feed like any other Videocon d2h set top box. The set top box can be connected to the internet through any Wifi or Ethernet connection in the home for accessing a curated set of applications available through the internet. The minimum internet speed needed is 2 Mbps. These apps, both free and paid cover a range of content genres and utility apps. By connecting the HD Smart Connect Set top box to any TV, the TV would become Smart. Already available in the app store are many entertainment/news apps, utility apps and more are being continuously added.



Mr. Saurabh Dhoot, Executive Director Videocon d2h, “We are extremely proud to have Netflix as our partner on HD Smart Connect STB. Our partnership will strengthen our DNA of innovation by providing TV screen experience for Netflix users in a seamless manner. This partnership in India with Netflix gives the customers the simple click of a button to easily select between our DTH and world class apps like Netflix services on the HD Smart Connect Set top box.”



Mr. Anil Khera, Chief Executive Officer, Videocon d2h, “With Netflix on board, Videocon d2h is enhancing its position as the customer’s first choice of entertainment. Integrating premium entertainment services like Netflix into our services offered via HD Smart Connect Set Top Box will make us even more attractive for our consumers. We will continue to deliver exceptional entertainment and give consumer the power to view content and enhance our leadership in homes with wifi/broadband.”



Reed Hastings, Co-Founder and CEO, Netflix, said, “While there are millions of consumers all over the world using Netflix, enjoying the ability to watch anywhere, anytime and the incredible variety of programming we offer, we are really only at the beginning of our journey here in India. This partnership with Videocon d2h is important for us in the way we reach to the diversity of the Indian market and will make it much easier for Indian consumers to watch Netflix.”



Videocon d2h has prided itself in presenting its subscribers with a robust line-up of more than 600+ channels and services, including a host of regional channels. It offers a wide range of active services like smart services including Smart English, Smart Games. The other active services include d2h Hollywood HD, d2h music, d2h spice, d2h cinema in both Standard Definition and HD, etc.